Olympic Gold Medallist & Hockey Legend Charanjit Singh Passes Away At 90; Tributes Pour In

Legendary captain of the Indian men’s hockey team and the 1964 Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner, Charanjit Singh passed away on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest, following a long bout with prolonged illness. As per PTI, the iconic hockey player took his last breathe at his home in Una, Himachal Pradesh as he was paralyzed for the last five years, having suffered a stroke then. The former hockey player was also conferred with the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award for his immense contribution to Indian hockey.

Charanjit Singh's health deteriorated over last couple of months

Apart from leading India to the gold medal win in the 1964 Olympics, he was also a part of the silver medal-winning team in the 1960 Olympics and also a part of the silver medal-winning team in the 1962 Asian Games. Meanwhile, Charanjit’s son VP Singh spoke to PTI after his father’s unfortunate demise and said, “Dad was paralyzed after suffering a stroke five years back. He used to walk with a stick but since the last couple of months, his health deteriorated and this morning he left us”. VP Singh also added that his last rites will be done later that day.

Anurag Thakur, SAI, and Hockey India pay tribute to Charanjit Singh

India’s Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took to his official Twitter handle upon coming to know about the development and said the great hockey player’s life is an inspiration for the young players. He also prayed for his well-wishers to go through the tragic development. At the same time, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) also took to their Twitter handle and said, “SAI mourns the passing away of Padma Shri & Arjuna Awardee Charanjit Singh, former Indian Hockey Captain for 1964 Olympics (Gold medalist). His contribution towards the great legacy of Indian Hockey will be forever remembered. Condolences to his family & friends”. Hockey India also extended their condolences and said, “On behalf of Hockey India, we mourn the loss of a great figure of Indian Hockey, Shri Charanjit Singh. May his soul Rest in Peace”.

