Olympic Hat-trick Star Vandana Katariya Breaks Down As She Meets Her Mother In Uttarakhand

In an emotional moment following her return from Tokyo Olympics, India women's hockey team forward Vandana Katariya broke down as she hugged her mother on arrival at their residence in Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Wednesday. Vandana marked her feat in Indian hockey by becoming the first Indian woman hockey player to score an Olympic hat-trick as India beat South Africa by 4-3 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Vandana Katariya breaks down after meeting mother

Only Indian women hockey player to score an Olympic hat-trick

On the contrary, three months ago, Vandana Katariya was shattered for not being able to attend her father’s funeral. Restricted inside the bio-bubble in Bengaluru while preparing for the Olympics, the Team India hockey star failed to meet her father for the very last time. Instead, she dealt the pain of the loss all alone, with the time spent on the field being her only distraction.

The forward started playing when she was 11-years old. She started her training at Roshanabad, Haridwar’s district headquarters. But her family encountered resentment from acquaintances, most of whom considered that young girls are limited to the kitchen. Her family however dint stop supporting her as she continued to train herself at coach Krishna Kumar’s academy in Roshanabad.

Vandana Katarariya's kin subjected to casteist slurs

In the meantime, soon after Argentina defeated India in the semis on August 4, two men reached the Katariyas' residence and danced while bursting firecrackers in a gesture of mockery. When the hockey player's family member came outside, the two men passed casteist remarks. They also reportedly said that team had allegedly lost because of too many Dalit players being a part of it.