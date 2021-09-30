Olympic Medalist Rupinder Pal Singh Announces Retirement From International Hockey At 30

Indian Hockey player Rupinder Pal Singh, who was part of the Indian Men's Hockey Team that recently clinched the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, has announced his retirement from hockey at the age of 30. Rupinder took on to microblogging site Twitter, on September 30 and put out a long message announcing his retirement after representing India in 223 matches. Citing the reason for making way for the young talents to represent India, Rupinder added that standing on the podium in Tokyo with the India Men’s Hockey Team is a feeling that he is going to cherish forever.

Hi everyone, wanted to share an important announcement with you all. pic.twitter.com/CwLFQ0ZVvj — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) September 30, 2021

In the announcement on Twitter, Rupinder said that he has decided to retire from the Indian hockey team after experiencing the best days of his life following the Olympics medal win in Tokyo. He added that he believes it’s the right time to hang his boots as a player and make way for younger talents to experience playing for India as he did for 13 years with the team. He further added in his message that he is leaving the team, happily and being content after conquering the greatest dream of winning an Olympic medal for India.

My teammates have been a great pillar of support all these years: Rupinder Pal Singh

Speaking further about the contribution of his teammates and family members in his career, Rupinder said, “I will carry with me nothing but great memories of playing with some of the most talented players in world hockey and I have immense respect for each one of them. My teammates have been a great pillar of support all these years and I wish them the best as they surge ahead in taking India to newer heights in hockey. None of this success I enjoy today would have been possible without the support and encouragement from my friends and family, particularly my mother and father. I walked into every match thinking of them.”

The veteran player also thanked Hockey India for believing in him, along with the Baba Shershah Wali Academy, Firozpur where he started his journey as a hockey player. In conclusion of his message, he expressed his gratitude towards the coaches and other support staff for adding to the success achieved by him. He also mentioned the fans, citing them as the main reason to make Hockey enjoyable, and wished the fans continue to support him, as he begins a new chapter of his life.

(Image: The Hockey India/ANI)