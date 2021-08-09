PIL Filed In SC Seeks Directions To Make Hockey 'official' National Sports Of India

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking appropriate directions to the Centre has been filed before the Supreme Court of India. The PIL, which expressed the petitioner’s concern over India’s performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, sought appropriate directions to the government and various sports bodies for the advancement of games played in the Olympics. The PIL claimed that the Centre promoted cricket over other sports.

PIL demands official National sports status for Hockey

The PIL filed before the Supreme Court of India by lawyer Vishal Tiwari sought directions from the government as well as the concerned sports bodies for recognising hockey as the national game of India. "There is a popular perception that Hockey is the National Game or sport of India, but it has not been officially recognised by the government yet," Tiwari told ANI. The petition which addressed the achievement made by the Manpreet Singh-led Indian hockey team in Tokyo also lauded the history of hockey India.

"The history of hockey India has been a source of proudness for the entire country. In this sport, India has always been one of the greatest dominators of the game. However, it can be said with greater misfortune that for 41 years India hasn't received any Olympic accolade from the game of hockey. In Tokyo 2020 Olympics, this time, India was, however, successful to secure the Bronze medal in Hockey after forty-one years. Thereby Hockey needs to be declared as our National Game," Tiwari said, in his petition.

The plea noted that the game once used to be dominated by India at the international level. The Indian Hockey team have won a total of eight gold medals in 1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964, and 1980 Olympics. The team settled for a bronze in the 2021 Games. Meanwhile, the women's team also etched history by making it to the semifinals of the tournament for the first time ever, however, fell short of winning a medal.

'Upliftment of facilities and infrastructures' is key, claims PIL

Tiwari in his petition sought directions for the "upliftment of the sports industry/athletics games of the Olympics by providing due funds, facilities and infrastructures". The lawyer also demanded initiation of public accountability of the funds allocated for the sports industry and promotional activities with due broadcasting of such sports. The PIL sought further directions to "promote the athletics games of Olympics at School and College level and a Special Committee shall be formulated to look and Govern the Sports program in Schools and Colleges."

"While India is a superpower in the game of Cricket and has a track record of producing some of the world's brightest minds and corporate leaders, it has struggled in other areas," Tiwari noted in his plea. "The game of hockey which has been a true pride of India has lost its popularity with no initiatives and support from the UOI," he added.

The petitioner also pointed out that India’s large population and greater resources can be used for athletic achievements. The plea said that India has abundant talent in comparison to other Olympic playing nations, however, has repeatedly been disappointed in the tournament. The petitioner claimed that the need for early identification of talents and financial support plays key figures.

"Arbitrary fund allocations, deficient infrastructures with no international level facilities should be handled properly. The potential athletes are also denied allowances and monthly payments to run their families. The policies pertaining to the field of sports which are in existence hasn't been productive and effective enough. Therefore, there is a requirement of new policies, regulations for the sports industry to compete at a greater level," the petition said. India, in the Tokyo Olympics, put forth the country's best ever performance winning a total of seven medals including a historic gold in athletics.

IMAGE: PTI/ ANI