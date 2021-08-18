PM Interacts With Men's Hockey Team; Discusses Tokyo Win, Award Renaming After Dhyan Chand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hosted the Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent at his official residence over breakfast. Many including the Indian Men's Hockey Team, India's first gold medalist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Badminton player PV Sindhu, Indian wrestlers Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, and many others were also in attendance. PM Modi spoke to the athletes and heard about their experiences during the Games. While speaking to the Indian Men's Hockey Team, he lauded the athletes for their thrilling performance and returning home with a historic win by bagging a bronze medal for the country after 41 years.

PM Modi's interaction with Indian Men's Hockey Team

Prime Minister Modi on Monday spoke to the Indian Men's Hockey Team along with their coach. Responding to the PM, Indian team coach Graham Reid said it was a proud moment for him and a fantastic experience for the whole team. Lauding the Indian Men and Women Hockey teams, PM Modi said that they have excelled at the Games. He also spoke to the Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and told that the entire country has been celebrating their victory. Highlighting the renaming of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award after Major Dhyan Chand, PM Modi said that the Indian hockey team has given a big tribute to the legendary athlete. Further, he asked for suggestions on improving the sports infrastructure in the country.



The Indian Hockey team also gifted an autographed hockey stick to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

Indian Hockey team's achievement

The Indian Men's Hockey team created history by winning a bronze medal for the country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics . The medal came home after a long wait of 41 years beating Germany 5-4 courtesy goals from Simranjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Rupinderpal Singh and skipper Harmanpreet Singh.



