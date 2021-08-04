PM Modi Dials Indian Women's Hockey Team's Captain & Coach After Olympics SF Heartbreak

The Indian women's hockey team on Wednesday failed to qualify in the finals of the Tokyo Olympics as the Rani Rampal-led squad was defeated by Argentina. The Indian women's hockey team might have taken an early lead, but the side stumbled to a 2-1 loss in the semi-finals against Argentina in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, on Wednesday. The Rani Rampal-led side will now face Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday. On the other hand, Argentina will take on the Netherlands in the gold medal match on the same day.

Following the defeat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle and praised the Women's Hockey Team for playing with 'girt' against Argentina. See what PM Modi wrote for the Indian Women's Hockey Team-

One of the things we will remember #Tokyo2020 for is the stupendous performance by our Hockey teams.



Today and through the Games, our Women’s Hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021

PM Modi dials Indian Women's Hockey Team

PMO sources informed Republic TV that, PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with Women’s Hockey Captain Rani Rampal and coach Sjoerd Marijne. As per sources, PM Modi expressed pride in the performance of the women's hockey team. He told them that the Women's team is a skilled group of athletes who have worked very hard and that they must look ahead. He also said that wins and losses are a part of life and that they must not be disheartened.

India vs Argentina Semi-Final Highlights

India went on to take an early lead in the match as Gurjit Kaur registered a goal through a penalty corner in the second minute of the first quarter. There were no more goals in the first quarter and India held on to its lead after the first 15 minutes.

However, in the second half, Argentina skipper Noel Barrionuevo got the equaliser for the side and the scoreline was brought level to 1-1. The defence of India and Argentina was up to the mark in the second half, and as a result, the scoreline stood level at the half-time mark.

In the third quarter, Argentina went on to take a 2-1 lead as Barrionuevo scored her second goal of the match. India was not able to get the equaliser in the third quarter, and as it stood, Rani Rampal's side was left with everything to play for in the last 15 minutes. India tried hard in the fourth and final quarter, however, Argentina held its own and entered the finals of the women's hockey event in the showpiece event.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)