Elated at Indian Men's Hockey team winning the bronze medal, PM Modi on Thursday, congratulated the team, stating that the day will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Highlighting how the team had captured the imagination of the entire nation, he stated that the nation was proud of our Hockey Team. Sources stated that PM Modi watched the entire match, skipping his morning Yoga session. India beat Germany 5-4, taking India's total Olympic medal tally to four after Mirabai Chanu (Silver), PV Sindhu (Bronze) and Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze).

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian.



Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. 🏑 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

India beats Germany 5-4

Ending a 41-year medal drought, India brought home the Bronze Olympic medal, beating Germany 5-4 courtesy goals from Simranjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Rupinderpal Singh and skipper Harmanpreet Singh. While India took an early lead scoring the initial goal, India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh acted as a wall between the goal and the German attack. Countering Germany, India soon scored the equaliser courtesy of Simranjeet.

Fighting back from 1-3, the Men in blue staged a comeback to make it 2-3 with Hardik Singh scoring the second goal after Harmanpreet's drag flick was saved by the German goalkeeper. In the third quarter, maintaining its lead, India pulled ahead with Rupinderpal Singh converting a penalty stroke and Simranjeet Singh scoring his second goal taking India's tally to 5-3. While Germany's Windfederto managed to convert a penalty corner into a goal narrowing India's lead to 5-4, Indian goalie PR Sreejesh pulled an important save to deny the opponent to tie the match. Desperate to score, the German team pulled up their goalkeeper to bring in an extra man on the field, however, the Indian team held on to win the bronze.

India's Olympic hockey journey

On Tuesday, Belgium beat India 5-2 in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's hockey semi-final match to end India's quest for the elusive gold medal in the game since the 1980 Moscow Olympics. In the pool stage, the Indian team scored four out of five wins, overcoming Japan 5-3 in their final group game of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's hockey. The Indians had won their opening match against New Zealand 3-1 before being washed away by Olympic champions Australia 7-1. Next, India defeated Spain convincingly by a 3-0 margin and won their penultimate group fixture against Rio Olympics gold medalists Argentina 3-1 respectively. Last, it beat Great Britain 3-1 during their vital quarterfinal clash to reach the semi-finals of an Olympic Games for the first time since the Moscow edition in 1980.