PM Modi Shares Inspiring Message For Women's Hockey Team After Olympic Semi-final Loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared an inspiring post for the women's national hockey team who went down fighting in the semifinal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared an inspiring post for the women's national hockey team who went down fighting in the semifinal of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. The Indian women's hockey team lead by Rani Rampal lost 1-2 against Argentina to exit the gold medal race at the Olympics. The Indian women's team had reached the Olympics semifinal for the first time in the history of the marquee sporting event. "Today and through the Games, our Women’s Hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. 

India started the game by taking an early lead in the first quarter as Gurjit Kaur converted a penalty corner into a goal. Argentina bounced back in the second quarter to score the equalizer with Maria Noel Barrionuevo sending a penalty corner into the Indian post. Argentina secured a lead in the third quarter as skipper Maria Noel converted another penalty corner into a goal. The scoreboard did not change in the fourth and final quarter and Argentina was declared the winner. 

While India will lock horns against Great Britain in the bronze-medal match, Argentina will play the Netherlands in the final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics women's final event. Both matches will be played on August 6 at Oi Hockey Stadium in Japan. 

Netizens have flooded the social media timeline with supportive messages for the Indian women's hockey team. Social media is in awe of the courage and grit displayed by the team that was playing its first Olympic semifinal. Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju is among the people who have sent a message of support to the Indian camp, saying they can still come back with a medal. 

India at Olympics

Earlier today, Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya has reached the final in the men's 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal for India after she went down fighting against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinal of women's 69kg welterweight boxing event. Despite her loss, Lovlina became the only second Indian female boxer and third overall to win a medal at the Olympics after Vijender Singh (2008) and Mary Kom (2012). Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra announced his debut at the Tokyo Olympics in some style by qualifying for the Javelin Throw final in his very first attempt. 

