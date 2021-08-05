Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi Speaks To Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh & Coach After Win; Watch Conversation Here

PM Modi spoke to Indian captain and coach after Indian men's hockey team went onto clinch the Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics by beating Germany 5-4.

Suraj Alva

Hockey India/ Twitter/ PTI


On Thursday, Indian hockey was reborn at the world stage after Manpreet Singh led Indian men's hockey team went onto clinch the Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics by beating Germany 5-4 in a nail-biting match. Despite being down by two goals, the Men in Blue made a strong comeback and went onto win the match. Following the victory social media was flooded with congratulatory messages and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the team upon its success.

PM Modi speaks to Team India skipper Manpreet Singh and coach Graham Reid

According to ANI PM Modi had a word with Manpreet Singh the captain of the Men’s Hockey Captain, Head Coach Graham Reid and his assistant Piyush Dubey post the victory and congratulated the team for bringing home the Bronze. PM Modi told Manpreet Singh- he has scripted history for which Team India skipper thanked PM for his encouragement. Modi while speaking to Manpreet’s also said that his voice is loud and clear today, whereas it was slightly muted the other day (when India lost to Belgium). 

Earlier PM Modi on Thursday, in his tweet, congratulated the team, and said that the Olympic achievement will be forever etched in the memory of every Indian. He further wrote that the team had captured the imagination of the entire nation and that the country was proud of the Hockey Team. 

India vs Germany highlights

The Men in Blue twice made a comeback to win the bronze medal match versus Germany. After conceding an early goal and them being down 1-3, Team India fought back to make it 2-3 with courtesy Hardik Singh, while Harmanpreet's drag-flick equalled the score with his drag flick. In the third quarter, maintaining its lead, India pulled ahead with Rupinderpal Singh converting a penalty stroke and Simranjeet Singh scored his second goal to match to give India 5-3 lead. Germany's Windfederto managed to convert a penalty corner into a goal narrowing India's lead to 5-4. s German players put pressure on the Indian defense in search of an equaliser PR Sreejesh pulled off important saves to deny the opponent to tie the match. Germany in the last-ditch attempt pulled up their goalkeeper to bring in an extra man on the field, however, the Indian team held on to win the bronze.

