'We Are Filled With Immense Pride': PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Jr. Women's Hockey Team

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian junior women's hockey team for lifting the Junior Asia Cup title. The Indian side defeated South Korea 2-1 to claim their maiden Junior Asia Cup title. Annu and Neelam scored one each to see out what was an exciting final.

Congratulations to our young champions on winning the 2023 Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup! The team has shown immense perseverance, talent and teamwork. They have made our nation very proud. Best wishes to them for their endeavours ahead. pic.twitter.com/lCkIDMTwWN June 11, 2023

Earlier Hockey India announced a cash prize of two lakhs for each player and a further one lakh for each member of the support staff. Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey heaps praises on the youngsters.

“We are filled with immense pride as the Indian Junior Women's team clinched their maiden Junior Asia Cup, leaving us all in awe. Their exceptional display of talent and determination has been truly promising. This triumph has solidified their status as a dominant force in the field, and I firmly believe it will serve as a strong foundation for their upcoming challenge at the Junior World Cup later this year.

"To recognize their outstanding achievement, Hockey India has decided to honor the players with a well-deserved cash award. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the team and the dedicated support staff for their unwavering efforts in bringing glory to our nation.”

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh also lauded the efforts of the players. “In each match, the team consistently demonstrated remarkable character and embraced the true spirit of the game. The team's sustained triumph at the Junior Asia Cup shows that the future of hockey in India is in safe hands.

"The title victory also serves as a strong testament to the effectiveness of Hockey India's national program for young and emerging players. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the team and the dedicated support staff for their unwavering efforts in helping the Indian team win their maiden Women Junior Asia Cup."