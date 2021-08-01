Last Updated:

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Congratulates Manpreet Singh & Co. For Advancing To Semifinals

In the quarter-final match, Manpreet Singh & Co. defeated Team Great Britain 3-1 to make way to the semifinals in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Punjab CM, Indian hockey team

Image: PTI


On August 1, Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh congratulated the Indian hockey team for winning a match against Great Britain and advancing to the semi-finals in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The CM also lauded Punjab players for all three goals they scored.

In the quarter-final match, Manpreet Singh & team defeated Great Britain's team by 3-1 and made their way to the semi-finals. While India triumphed in the game, the British opponent did the give them a challenging second half.

Punjab CM congratulates the Indian hockey team

Taking to Twitter, Capt. Amarinder Singh wrote, "Stellar performance by the Indian Men’s Hockey team at #TokyoOlympics to beat Great Britain by 3-1 & entering Olympic top 4 after 41 years. Happy to note that all 3 goals were scored by Punjab players Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh & Hardik Singh. Congratulations…go for Gold!" 

READ | India vs Great Britain Live Streaming: How to watch IND vs GBR Olympics Hockey QF LIVE

Politicians across the party line congratulate Team India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the Hockey team. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal applauded team India for making their way into semis. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called India's performance spectacular.

READ | Indian women's hockey team qualifies for Olympics QFs 1st time in 41 years; Australia next

India vs Great Britain: Manpreet Singh & Co beat Team GB 3-1

In the first half, Dilpreet Singh opened the account for India after receiving a spectacular pass from Simranjeet. The second goal came in a similar fashion after Hardik Singh intercepted the ball from Britain and passed it to Gurjant, who smacked it into the goal post.

READ | India beats Great Britain 3-1 to reach Men's Hockey Semifinals at Tokyo Olympics

In the second half, Great Britain made things challenges as they scored two consecutive goals. However, Hardik's goal in quarter four ensured India's win and their berth in semi-finals.

READ | Tokyo Olympics: Anurag Thakur lauds Indian hockey team for reaching semis after 41 years

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND