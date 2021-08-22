Punjab Government Renames 10 Schools After Medal-winning Olympians

To honour the men’s Indian hockey team that has brought glory to India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Punjab government has decided to rename ten schools after the Olympic medal-winning hockey team players from the state. The announcement has been made by the Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla, and he said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has approved to rename schools after the names of various players from Punjab who were part of the Indian men hockey team squad that won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to the minister, the Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) in Mithapur, Jalandhar, has been named after hockey team captain Manpreet Singh. He announced that the school's new name would be Olympian Manpreet Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Mithapur.

As reported by news agency PTI, Mr Singla stated that the GSSS, Timmowal in Amritsar, was named after vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh, who scored six goals for India at the Olympics. Olympian Harmanpreet Singh GSSS, Timmowal, he claimed, will henceforth be known as such. The Government Primary School, Mithapur, Jalandhar, has been named Olympian Mandeep Singh in an official statement. Another school renamed is GSSS Attari, Amritsar, which will now be known as Olympian Shamsher Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Attari, after the midfielder's name. According to the Cabinet minister, the Government Middle School (Basic Girls) in Faridkot has been renamed Olympian Rupinderpal Singh Government Middle School.

In addition, the Punjab government has renamed the government Middle School in Khusropur, Jalandhar, after Olympian Hardik Singh, and the government Primary School in Khalaihara, Amritsar, after Olympian Gurjant Singh. Olympian Simranjit Singh Government High School Chahal Kalan, Gurdaspur is the new name for the Government High School in Chahal Kalan, Gurdaspur.

The men’s hockey team won bronze medal after 41 years

Singla stated that Punjab has made a significant contribution to Indian sports and that it has sent the second-largest contingent (behind Haryana) to the Olympics in the country, with 20 athletes. The Indian men's hockey team, in particular, made history by winning an Olympic medal after 41 years. In a nail-biting play-off match in the Tokyo Olympics, a determined Indian team upset a feisty Germany 5-4 to take bronze.

With PTI Inputs

Image Credit: PTI/ ANI