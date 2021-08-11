Punjab Govt To Give Rs 50 L Each To State's Two Players In Women's Hockey Team At Olympics

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will honour the Olympians who participated in the Tokyo Games during a felicitation ceremony on August 12. Indian women's hockey team members -- Reena Khokhar and Gurjit Singh -- will be honoured with prize money of Rs. 50 lakhs. Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said that the CM had increased the cash award amount for the Olympic medalists intending to further promote sports in the state. The total amount decided for the players by the Punjab government stood at Rs. 32.67 crores.

About the felicitation ceremony

Sports Minister Sodhi mentioned that the Punjab Government would be keen to offer cash rewards to Olympians who made their country proud in Tokyo. CM Amarinder Singh will be present in the event which is deemed to be held on August 12. Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore would be the special guest on the occasion. Sodhi said that the members of the Indian Hockey women's team which finished fourth from the state, Reena Khokhar and Gurjit Kaur and Kamalpreet Kaur, who finished sixth in the women's discus throw final at the Tokyo Olympics, will be given Rs. 50 lakh each. "Boxer Simranjit Kaur, shooters Anjum Moudgill and Angadveer Singh, athletes Tejinder Pal Singh Toor and Gurpreet Singh and paralympic badminton player Palak Kohli will also be facilitated with Rs 21 lakh each," he added.

Neeraj Chopra and the Indian Men's Hockey Team will also get rewarded

As per an announcement made by the Chief Minister, Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra who had deep roots in Punjab would be honoured with a cash reward of Rs. 2.51 crores. Earlier, the CM had announced Rs. 2 crores for him. Chopra, on August 7, marked a milestone as he secured India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, thereby ending the nation's 100-year-long wait of winning a medal in athletics in the global mega-event. Sodhi also said in a statement that eleven players of the Indian men's hockey team who hail from Punjab will get a cash reward Rs. 2.51 crores. Ending India's 40-year wait, the men's Hockey Team brought home the Bronze medal after defeating Germany in a nine-goal thriller on August 5. India won the match by 5-4 courtesy goals from Simranjeeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Rupinderpal Singh and skipper Harmanpreet Singh

(Image credits - PTI)