Punjab Police & PNB Suspended For Ugly Brawl In Nehru Cup Final

In a repeat of 2005, two top hockey teams of the country, Punjab Police and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have been suspended from all domestic tournaments including the prestigious Nehru Cup for ugly brawl and violence shown on the ground during the finals at Delhi's National Stadium on Monday.

Five players -- three from Punjab Police and two from Punjab National Bank -- were red-carded and suspended with immediate effect for "gross indiscipline" and "violence in field". Republic TV has accessed a video that clearly showed the five players hitting players from other teams with sticks in a violent manner and were red carded along with the Manager of Punjab Police who was seen instigating the players.

Communication from management committee said: "We have a zero-tolerance policy with such hooliganism. Strictest possible action has been taken by the managing committee of the tournament. We are extremely dismayed and disturbed by the incident and at the behaviour of the players. After seeing the clip of the incident. We have unanimously resolved, to take strict action against both teams. It has therefore decided to suspend both teams from participation in JNH Seniors Tournament; Punjab Police for a period of four years and Punjab National Bank for two years."

"JNHTS will on Tuesday send letters to concerned authorities at Punjab Police and Punjab National Bank informing them of the misdemeanour of their teams, the suspension from participation and with a request that they take suitable action against the errant players that instigated this fracas."

