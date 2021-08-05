Punjab Sports Minister Announces Rs. 1 Crore Cash Award For State Hockey Players

The Indian men's hockey team created history on Thursday after registering a 5-4 win over Germany in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medal match. The Indian team held their nerves in what was a high-scoring thriller and they were rewarded for it with a podium finish.

As India hockey team players have successfully managed a podium finish in this edition of the quadrennial event, they are all set to reap financial rewards for the same and it has now been confirmed that the Punjab players will be earning a phenomenal amount for their performances in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi announces 1 crore cash award for state hockey players

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi has officially announced that on this historic day (on the occasion of the men's hockey team winning the third biggest prize of the Olympic Games), he is delighted to announce a cash award of INR 1crore each to players from Punjab.

On this historic day for #IndianHockey I am delighted to announce a cash award of Rs 1crore each to players 4m #Punjab



We await ur return to celebrate the much deserving medal in #Olympics #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #IndvsGer #Hockey #IndianHockeyTeam@capt_amarinder @Media_SAI https://t.co/VJ8eiMu1up — Rana Gurmit S Sodhi (@iranasodhi) August 5, 2021

Immensely proud of our entire #IndianHockeyTeam performance in #Tokyo2020

It is time to enjoy & celebrate the historic #bronze

As Sports Minister of #Punjab it is my duty & matter of pride to promote, encourage the national sport & motivate flag-bearers@WeAreTeamIndia #Olympics https://t.co/WpzMfpT57K — Rana Gurmit S Sodhi (@iranasodhi) August 5, 2021

Indian hockey last Olympic medal

The last time the Indian team had won an Olympic medal was in the 1980 edition of the Olympic Games that were held in the Russian capital of Moscow. The 1980 Olympics hockey was where India not only finished at the top of the podium but also won a record eighth Olympic gold medal in the history of the prestigious tournament. Now, the Indian team has won an Olympic medal after a long wait of 41 years.

Tokyo Olympics: India hockey team rewrite history

Germany took an early lead in the match with a goal from the very first attack. A reverse hit from Herzbruch in front of goal was saved by India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, however, Timur Oruz converted the rebound to give the team the lead. Germany kept the pressure and once again brought Sreejesh into action as he made a great save from his left hand off a deflection from a German stick. India was finding it difficult to deal with waves of the German attack with Sreejesh standing like a wall between the goal and German attack.

In the second quarter, India managed to find the equaliser courtesy of Simranjeeet. India started a counterattack with Hardik Singh intercepting the ball and passing it to Nilakanta, who took his time but found Simran at the center of the circle. He turned and struck a tomahawk shot into the nets. The German team however was immediate with its response by scoring the second goal as Ruhrer managed to find a way to send the ball inside the circle for Wellen to apply the finishing touch and give his team the lead. India's poor defending led to Germany doubling their lead through Furk after Surender Kumar lost possession inside the circle after being double teamed by German players.

In the third quarter, the Manpreet Singh-led side extended their lead to 5-3 as the Germans had to play a catch-up game in the fourth and final quarter. Nonetheless, the start of Quarter 4 saw Germany score their fourth goal through a penalty corner. Following a slopping showing from the Indian defence Germany managed to get a penalty corner which was converted by Windfederto to make it 5-4 for the team. Despite continues pressure from German players, the Indian defence stood tall with goalkeeper PR Sreejesh also pulling off some important save to deny the opponent to tie the match. During the dying minutes of the match, the German team pulled up their goalkeeper to bring in an extra man on the field but to no avail.