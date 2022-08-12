Indian hockey player Abhishek, who featured in the men’s team that clinched the silver medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 spoke to ANI in an interview and spoke about his experience of performing on such a big stage. Abhishek is set to turn 23-year-old on August 15 and made his senior debut earlier this year during the FIH Pro League 2021/22 in February. Despite spending only a few months in the international circuit, Abhishek has evolved himself into an ever-present threat inside the opposition's defence.

He started for India in all of their six CWG 2022 games in Birmingham and helped the team earn the coveted silver medal. Abhishek was chosen in the India squad for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, courtesy of his consistent performance in the 14 matches that he played at the FIH Pro League 2021/22. Meanwhile, speaking about his experience in the Commonwealth Games, Abhishek told ANI that this will motivate him to work even harder.

'Understood areas where I can improve upon," says Abhishek

"It was quite a memorable experience for me to perform on such a big stage. I learned a lot about my game during the tournament, and understood areas where I can improve upon. Our Chief Coach Graham Reid had already told me before in training sessions to enjoy the games and to not take too much pressure. This advice really helped me at Commonwealth Games 2022 as I was able to focus on my natural game and was able to play freely," Abhishek said.

On being asked about his views on his individual performance, Abhishek said, "My teammates and coaches told me I performed well considering it was my first major tournament of such scale. There are still a few areas where I have to improve upon, and the Commonwealth Games 2022 experience has motivated me to work even harder to fulfil those shortcomings."

India's journey leading up to the silver medal finish at CWG 2022

India were eyeing to break their 24-year-long wait for a Commonwealth Games gold medal when they started their campaign in Birmingham. Playing the first Pool B match, India picked an 11-0 win over Ghana before drawing 4-4 against England. However, an 8-0 win over Canada, followed by a 3-2 win against Wales handed India a place in the semi-final. Playing against South Africa in the semis, India claimed a 3-2 final and confirmed their place in the final.

Australia claimed a 7-0 win over India in the summit clash and picked their 7th successive CWG gold. This was the seventh silver medal for India in the Commonwealth Games. The Indian contingent also won a bronze medal in Women’s Hockey at CWG 2022 after the India women’s defeated New Zealand in the 3rd place match.

(With inputs from ANI)