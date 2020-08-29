Rani Rampal, Khel Ratna Awardee Leaves SAI Centre To Attend Virtual National Sports Awards

Rani Rampal, Khel Ratna awardee leaves SAI centre in Bengaluru to attend the National Sports Awards function being held on virtual mode as all health protocols are being strictly followed to ensure the safety of the athletes.

President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the Khel Ratna, Arjuna and Dronacharya awards 2020 to the recipients through the virtual mode.

In the virtual format, the President will be attending through NIC link from the President’s house, via video conferencing, while the recipients will be present at SAI and NIC centres in various locations across the country, a statement issued by Sports Authority of India said.