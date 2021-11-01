Rani Rampal Receives Khel Ratna; Says, ‘Transported Back To When I Toiled For Basics’

Rani Rampal, Indian women's hockey team captain, recently took to Twitter to express her delight at receiving the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, which is now renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

While the player won this award last year, the Sports Ministry physically handed over trophies to all the winners of last year's National Sports Awards in a function.

when the world didn’t.



This is a special, yet very emotional moment for me. This award is the recognition of all the sacrifices I have made, and we have made as a team. I dedicate this award to everyone who has been part of my journey. — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) November 1, 2021

The Indian women's hockey team star striker recalled her struggles and remembered the people who had been by her side throughout the struggle and also said that this award is equally the team's as many players had to toil hard to get India to where they are in Hockey today.

"Receiving the Khel Ratna award today was surreal. As I walked back to my seat, holding the award, I was transported back to the years when I toiled for basic equipments, sometimes even basic nutrition required to become a hockey player. While this battle was my own, there were many who helped me along this journey. Today, I remember all those people who have helped me through this journey of success. Thank you! Much like I have struggled through my younger days, there are many players in my team who have faced similar odds. We have together faced many challenges to become what we are today. As much as this award is mine, it is also my team’s who have stood with me through all these years," Rani Rampal wrote on the microblogging site.

'Very emotional moment for me': Rani Rampal upon receiving Khel Ratna Award

The player also added that it was a special and emotional moment for her family who was present at the award ceremony. "It was a special moment today to have received this award in front of my parents who stood by me when the world didn’t. This is a special, yet very emotional moment for me. This award is the recognition of all the sacrifices I have made, and we have made as a team. I dedicate this award to everyone who has been part of my journey," she concluded saying.

(Image: Twitter/Iamranirampal)