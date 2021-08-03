Rani Rampal's Journey From Playing With Broken Hockey Sticks To Leading Team At Olympics

Indian women's hockey team did the unthinkable on Monday, by booking their place in the semi-finals of the Olympic hockey tournament for the first time. The Sjoerd Marijne coached team overcame Australia by 1-0 margin in the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics and made their way into the last four where they will take on Argentina. The team is being currently led by their inspirational captain Rani Rampal who herself had to struggle her way to achieve the success that she is enjoying today. The forward recently shared the story of her struggling days where she was struggling to buy a hockey stick for herself.

Tokyo Olympics: Rani Rampal's inspirational journey from rags to riches

Rani Rampal shared her inspiring story with 'Humans of Bombay' Instagram page in which she spoke about the early days of her life where she struggled to have proper food and despite her father not being able to buy a hockey stick how she convinced her coach to provide proper training.

"I wanted an escape from my life; from the electricity shortages to the mosquitoes buzzing in our ear, from barely having 2 meals to seeing our home getting flooded. There was only so much my parents could do - Papa was a cart puller and Maa was a maid," said Rani Rampal.

"There was a hockey academy nearby, so I'd spend hours watching the players - I really wanted to play. Papa would earn Rs.80 a day and couldn't afford to buy me a stick. Every day, I'd ask the coach to teach me. He'd reject me saying, 'You aren't strong enough to pull through a practice session.'

"So, I began practising with a broken hockey stick-I used to run around in a salwar kameez. But I was determined; maine bahut mushkil se convince kiya coach ko!"

Apart from struggling to get proper coaching Rani Rampal also had to convince her parents to allow her to wear a skirt and play. "My family said, 'Hum tumhe skirt pehen kar khelne nahi denge.' I'd plead, 'Please mujhe jaane do. If I fail, I'll do whatever you want.' My family gave in. Training would start early; we didn't have a clock, so mom would look at the sky to check if it was time to wake me.

"At the academy, it was mandatory for each player to bring 500 ml of milk. My family could only afford milk worth 200 ml; so I'd mix the milk with water & drink it. My coach supported me; he'd buy me hockey kits & shoes. He even took care of my dietary needs. I wouldn't miss a single day of practice," said Rani Rampal.

"And then in 2017, I fulfilled the promise I made to my family & bought a home. We cried and held each other tightly. And I'm not done yet; this year, I'm determined to repay them and coach with something they've always dreamed of - a gold medal from Tokyo."

India vs Australia hockey match highlights: Gurjit Kaur takes team to the semi-final

With odds favouring Australia, India had to play out of their skins to shock their strongest opponent. Gurjit Kaur drew first blood for Indian team from the first penalty corner with just six minutes left in the second quarter. The three-time Olympic champions however dominated possession and kept on attacking the Indian goal, however, Indian goalkeeper Savita Devi stood like a solid wall which the opponents were finding it difficult to penetrate. In the end, the eves managed to hold onto the one-goal advantage and register a memorable win.

Image: Hockey India/ Twitter