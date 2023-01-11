Last Updated:

Ranveer Singh Meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ahead Of Hockey World Cup 2023; See Pics

The Hockey World Cup 2023 is all set to be conducted across two cities of Odisha from January 13 onwards. The tournament will see the participation of 16 teams.

Mahima Joshi
Ranveer Singh

Image: Twitter/Naveen_Odisha


As Odisha is all set to host the 2023 Hockey World Cup from January 13, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday met Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and stated that his presence will add a lot of charm to the celebrations of the mega event, which will be held across two cities in the state – Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Interestingly, actor Ranveer Singh arrived in Cuttack to take part in the pre-event festivities at the Barabati Stadium. 

Informing about Ranveer Singh’s presence in the state ahead of the Hockey World Cup, Odisha Chief Minister took to Twitter and wrote, “It is a pleasure meeting popular actor Ranveer Singh ahead of Hockey World Cup 2023 celebrations at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. I am sure his presence will add a lot of charm to the celebration. Let’s all join to celebrate the spirit of hockey.” 

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also met a member of the popular K-POP group Black Swan Sriya Lenka, Brahmapur-born Indian American singer Lisa Mishra and a singer from Koraput-Namita Melka.

Odisha to host Hockey World Cup 2023

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 is all set to be conducted across two cities of Odisha from January 13 onwards. The tournament will see the participation of 16 teams who have been divided into four pools of four teams each in the group stage. 

With the World Cup taking place in the Indian state, India has an opportunity to lift the coveted World Cup trophy for the first time in 47 years, since winning it last in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Pool-wise division of teams for group stage of Hockey World Cup 2023

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa 

Pool B: Germany, Belgium, South Korea, Japan 

Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile 

Pool D: England, Spain, Wales, India

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Key dates 

  • Group stage matches- January 13 to January 20
  • Crossover matches - January 22 and January 23
  • Quarterfinal matches - January 24 and January 25
  • Placement matches (9th - 16th) - January 26
  • Semifinal matches - January 27
  • Bronze medal match - January 29
  • World Cup final - January 29
