Ratan Tata Launches World-class Hockey Facility In Jamshedpur On Jamsetji Tata's Birthday

Ratan Tata, emeritus chairman of the Tata Sons Group, inaugurated the new building at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy in Jamshedpur on Wednesday. The NTHA has been in the works for almost three years now - the cornerstone for the building was laid by Ratan Tata on March 2, 2018, as a part of his work with the Tata Trusts. Named after Ratan Tata's rather, the academy's inauguration holds an even more special significance for the industrialist as Wednesday marked the 182nd birth anniversary of the founder of the Tata Group - Jamsetji Tata.

My best wishes to all the Tata group companies, the employees & their families on the birth anniversary of our founder, Mr. Jamsetji Tata, who has inspired us with his kindness over the years.



This founder’s day has special emotions for me, reminding me of my mentor Mr. JRD Tata pic.twitter.com/GUZCqj9ESk — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 3, 2021

The Tata Group has a rich history of involvement in the world of Indian sports. According to the Tata Trust website, the illustrious family's association with sports goes all the way back to the early 1900s when Sir Dorabji Tata became the first president of the Indian Olympic Committee and funded the 20-odd athletes who became India's first representatives at the Olympics in Antwerp in 1920 and in Paris in 1924. The NTHA, in turn, is named after Naval Tata, who served as the President of the Indian Hockey Federation for fifteen years including in 1948, 1952 and 1956 when India won Olympic Golds in the sport.

The latest addition to the NTHA is a two-storey building that can accommodate 52 players and 9 coaches. The building also boasts excellent facilities, including a gymnasium, teaching room, Hall of Fame, office, dining and kitchen, infirmary, massage room, a board room and a viewing balcony. A girls hostel with a similar capacity is expected to be completed soon. The academy was built under the guidance of the Netherlands-based Bovelander Hockey Academy, which is led by ex-Olympian and assistant Netherlands coach, Floris Jan Bovelander.

Jan Bovelander has also assisted the Tata Trusts with the development of the training curriculum for the academy which aims to recognize Naval tata's dream and "strengthen the standard of Indian Hockey by providing world-class practices and technical facilities". In its short history, the Naval Tata Hockey Academy has already been successful in moulding more than 15 players who have represented their respective states at various national level tournaments.

Ratan Tata awards

Over the years, Ratan Tata has made a name for himself, not just as one of the keenest business minds of India, but also as a philanthropist. He received the Padma Bhushan - India's 3rd highest civilian honour - in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan - the 2nd highest civilian honour - in 2008 by the Government of India. He was also made an Honorary Knight Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (GBE) in 2014 and was awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun from the Japanese government in 2012 among various other honours.

Image Credits: Naval Tata Hockey Academy website