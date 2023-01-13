The Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 is set to start on Friday with a match between Argentina and South Africa at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. local time. Earlier, the tournament's opening ceremony took place on Wednesday evening at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among those who attended the major event.

Kohli, Tendulkar lead wishes for Indian hockey team

Meanwhile, Indian cricket stars including the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Jemimah Rodrigues took to their official social media handles to cheer for the Indian men's hockey team ahead of the mega event. Cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman also extended their wishes meanwhile Rupinder Pal Singh and Dilip Tirkey hoped for another Indian triumph in Odisha. Prasidh Krishna also wished the Harmanpreet Singh-led side for their campaign at the 2023 Hockey World Cup. India have not won the World Cup in 48 years and the team under Harmanpreet Singh will definitely look to end the long-running drought in Odisha this year.

My best wishes to our Indian men's hockey team for the World Cup. Go and enjoy yourself, we all are backing you. Good luck. 🇮🇳💪 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 13, 2023

Wishing the Indian Men's Hockey Team all the very best for the Hockey World Cup.



We'll all be cheering for you!

Chak De! 🏑 🇮🇳@TheHockeyIndia — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 13, 2023

My Hockey, my pride! Let’s go India! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #HockeyWorldCup2023 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 13, 2023

As our men's hockey team gear up for the World Cup. Wishing them all the best for the showpiece event.@TheHockeyIndia 🇮🇳🙌 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 12, 2023

The 2023 Hockey World Cup is finally here and I'm cheering for #TeamIndia with my whole heart! #HWC2023 — Prasidh Krishna (@prasidh43) January 12, 2023

Wishing Team India🇮🇳 lots of success in the #HockeyWorldCup2023 Let’s cheer our team! @TheHockeyIndia — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 13, 2023

As the 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup begins, my best wishes to the Indian Hockey Team.



I wish the team provides joy to billions of it's fans by playing entertaining and fearless hockey in the #HockeyWorldCup2023. Chak De India! #hockey #HockeyTwitter #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Yb2heHiETT — Chandan Ray (@imchandanRay) January 13, 2023

Best wishes for #TeamIndia for the Hockey World Cup 2023 🇮🇳 Let’s cheer our team!#HWC2023 pic.twitter.com/GFoQ4EpHej — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) January 12, 2023

Good luck to our men’s hockey team for the World Cup 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XpZ3sBbjVX — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) January 13, 2023

I would like to wish our Indian hockey team a very best of luck for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup. Will be watching and supporting you guys. Chak de India 🇮🇳 #HWC2023 @lalithockey @sports_odisha @TheHockeyIndia — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 13, 2023

The World Cup will feature 16 teams from five confederations and will be hosted across two stadiums in Odisha: Kalinga Stadium and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. On the first day of the event, four matches will be played over two venues. Argentina will lock horns against South Africa in the first game at 1 p.m. IST, and Australia will face France in the second at 3 p.m. IST. The third and fourth matches will be played at 5 p.m. by England against Wales and 7 p.m. by India against Spain.

Team India's full squad and schedule

Team India’s full squad: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

India vs Spain - 13 January at 7.00 PM IST in Rourkela

India vs England - 15 January at 7.00 PM IST in Rourkela

India vs Wales - 19 January at 7.00 PM IST in Bhubaneshwar

Image: PTI/Twitter