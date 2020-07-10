Republic TV Accesses Ministry's Letter That Forced Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad To Resign

It might seem that Hockey India on Friday named Manipur's Gyanendro Ningombam as its new president after Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad tendered resignation due to personal and family commitments. However, the real reason behind his resignation was a letter from the Sports Ministry, a copy of which is with Republic TV, which questioned his continuance in office in violation of Sports Code that mandates a colling off period of three years after six years in office.

The decision to name Ningonbam who was the senior vice president as the new president was taken at an emergent meeting of Hockey India's Executive Board where Mustaque's resignation was accepted.

Hockey India expressed gratitude to Mushtaque for his commitments shown towards the development of the sport. Ningombam has for several years been associated with Manipur Hockey and has been instrumental in supporting talented players and the development of the sport at the grassroots level. Ningombam has earlier served Manipur.

Hockey as its chief executive officer from 2009 to 2014 pursuant to which he was elected as vice president of Manipur Hockey from 2014 - 2018.

(Image Courtesy: Hockey India)