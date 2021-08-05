Last Updated:

Sachin Tendulkar, PT Usha Lead Wishes For India Men's Hockey Team After Bronze Medal Win

The Indian team fought back courtesy goals from Simranjeet Singh Hardik Singh, Rupinderpal Singh and skipper Harmanpreet Singh to win the bronze medal.

Written By
Suraj Alva
It took 41 years for India to finally stand on the Olympic podium after the India men's hockey defeated Germany 5-4 in a nail-biting contest to claim the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics.  Despite trailing the German team for most of the match, the Indian team fought back to win the match courtesy of a brace from Simranjeet Singh and one goal each from Hardik Singh, Rupinderpal Singh and skipper Harmanpreet Singh.

India vs Germany hockey: Sports personalities congratulate India men's hockey team 

 

 

 

 

 

Tokyo Olympics: India vs Germany hockey match recap

Germany started the match with a high press game and took an early lead against the Indian team. However, the Men in Blue responded back courtesy of a fine goal from Simranjeeet Singh in the second quarter.  Germany however scored two back to back goals due to defensive errors from the Indian players. Wellen and Furk scored both goals to give Germany a 3-1 lead. Just before halftime, India pulled one back with Hardik Singh scoring the second goal after Harmanpreet's drag flick was saved by the German goalkeeper to make it 2-3. The comeback was completed by Harmanpreet Singh just before the end of Quarter 2 as his drag-flick from a penalty corner ended in the back of the German net.

India took the lead in the third quarter with Rupinderpal Singh converting the penalty stroke after Mandeep Singh was tripped inside the circle. The Indian team doubled their lead to 5-3 with Simranjeet Singh scoring his second goal of the match following an assist from Gurjant Singh who dribbled past German defense before providing the pass. The start of the Quarter 4 saw Germany score their fourth goal through a penalty corner. Following a slopping showing from the Indian defense Germany managed to get a penalty corner which was converted by Windfederto to make it 5-4 for the team. Despite continues pressure from German players, the Indian defence stood tall with goalkeeper PR Sreejesh also pulling off some important saves during the match including the one in the final seconds of the match to deny the opponent to tie the match. 

