Sachin Tendulkar, PT Usha Lead Wishes For India Men's Hockey Team After Bronze Medal Win

It took 41 years for India to finally stand on the Olympic podium after the India men's hockey defeated Germany 5-4 in a nail-biting contest to claim the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics. Despite trailing the German team for most of the match, the Indian team fought back to win the match courtesy of a brace from Simranjeet Singh and one goal each from Hardik Singh, Rupinderpal Singh and skipper Harmanpreet Singh.

India vs Germany hockey: Sports personalities congratulate India men's hockey team

Congratulations to each & every member of the hockey contingent on winning the #Bronze for India!



A fantastic hard fought win…The penalty corner save by Sreejesh in the dying moments of the game was amazing.👏🏻



Entire 🇮🇳 is immensely proud!#Hockey #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/7Rtko9kS63 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 5, 2021

Chak De Fattey ! Burraaah

A landmark day for @TheHockeyIndia

After being down 3-1, INDIA fights back to win the bronze medal match 5-3, a first Olympic medal in #Hockey after 40 years. Mazaa aa gaya #IndvsGer pic.twitter.com/0T3ssVPnRG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to my sons for their exceptional performance to win the bronze medal. The entire country is proud of the show they have put on during the #Olympics. May this be the start of another golden era for Indian hockey! 🇮🇳🏑@TheHockeyIndia #Tokyo2020 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 5, 2021

Heartiest congratulations #TeamIndia



The Men’s Hockey Team has ended the 41-year wait for a medal at the #Olympics #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/5NFsii3PlH — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 5, 2021

Wow an Olympic medal for hockey is the best thing that could ever happen…Congratulations 🇮🇳

One of the best Olympics for India!!@Tokyo2020hi #Hockey @TheHockeyIndia #believe — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 5, 2021

41 years was a long wait . 🥉

Well done boys @manpreetpawar07 and Team . You’ve been stunning on the field .

We are all so proud of you .

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YZgAevDYaE — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) August 5, 2021

History! Congratulations to our hockey team on creating history! An outstanding achievement that won’t be forgotten 🇮🇳 👏 pic.twitter.com/2ZQQUk8mxl — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 5, 2021

Tokyo Olympics: India vs Germany hockey match recap

Germany started the match with a high press game and took an early lead against the Indian team. However, the Men in Blue responded back courtesy of a fine goal from Simranjeeet Singh in the second quarter. Germany however scored two back to back goals due to defensive errors from the Indian players. Wellen and Furk scored both goals to give Germany a 3-1 lead. Just before halftime, India pulled one back with Hardik Singh scoring the second goal after Harmanpreet's drag flick was saved by the German goalkeeper to make it 2-3. The comeback was completed by Harmanpreet Singh just before the end of Quarter 2 as his drag-flick from a penalty corner ended in the back of the German net.

India took the lead in the third quarter with Rupinderpal Singh converting the penalty stroke after Mandeep Singh was tripped inside the circle. The Indian team doubled their lead to 5-3 with Simranjeet Singh scoring his second goal of the match following an assist from Gurjant Singh who dribbled past German defense before providing the pass. The start of the Quarter 4 saw Germany score their fourth goal through a penalty corner. Following a slopping showing from the Indian defense Germany managed to get a penalty corner which was converted by Windfederto to make it 5-4 for the team. Despite continues pressure from German players, the Indian defence stood tall with goalkeeper PR Sreejesh also pulling off some important saves during the match including the one in the final seconds of the match to deny the opponent to tie the match.