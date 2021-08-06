Sjoerd Marijne Steps Down As Indian Women’s Hockey Team Coach; Schopman To Be The Next?

India's Women's Hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne has stepped down after a successful Tokyo Olympics 2020 performance after the Indian team reached the semi-finals. While Rani Rampal and Co. failed to secure a spot on the podium, they impressed one and all and knocked out Australia in the quarter-final. Marijne had been head coach of the side since 2017, and the decision to step down was due to the ongoing COVID-19, having been unable to spend time with his family.

A former Dutch hockey player, Sjoerd Marijne took charge as the Indian Women’s hockey team coach in 2017 but had spells with the Men’s team also and led both the teams into the Olympics. He then shifted his focus entirely to the Women's team after the appointment of Graham Reid to the Men's hockey team. The Sports Authority of India reportedly offered Marijne along with analytical coach Janneke Schopman an extension, but Sjoerd Marijne denied the terms due to personal reasons. Before his stint with India, Marijne had guided the Dutch Under-21 Women's side to a World Cup title. The 47-year-old had also coached the Netherlands senior Women's side to gold at the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in 2015.

Schopman, nonetheless, is a favourite to take over, and Marijne himself listed her out in a virtual press conference on Friday. The outgoing Women’s hockey team coach said that Janneke Schopman was the natural choice as she has known the structure and system of the team. She had a stellar playing career where she won gold medals at the Champions Trophy, Olympics, World Cup, and the European Championships, among a host of other honours. The 44-year-old has previously had a head coach stint with the US Women’s hockey team. Under her coaching, the team finished 3rd in the 2017 Pan American Cup and 14th in the 2018 World Cup.

Marijne has played a considerable part in the growth of Women’s hockey, and the performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was a testament to the work put in behind the scenes. Before the semi-finals appearance at the 2020 Summer Games, India's Women’s team had reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup, losing to Ireland.

Image Credit: AP/ANI