The India Women’s Hockey Coach Sjoerd Marijne expresses his love for India as the Dutch national leaves the team after reaching an all-time high. The Indian Women’s Hockey Team was defeated by Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Indian team finished fourth in the event with this loss following a lion-hearted performance from them. India earlier crushed the former gold medalist Australia 1-0, in the quarter-finals and stormed their way into the semis.

Sarijne while speaking to ANI said, "Yeah, I think the girls did great. It's the first time in 41 years that we made it to the semis. And if you compare it to Olympics in Rio it's a big difference. The conditioning side and mental side, made a huge step. They took ownership and responsibility, so a lot of good things happened and it's really great as a coach that you see it in a tournament and it leads to result ". When asked about the team losing out on medals, he said "We didn't win bronze and I have already said it but we won something bigger. If I see messages on my social media or get a mail, how proud they are and the girls achieved that which is something amazing ".

Talking about their famous triumph against Australia in the quarter-finals, the coach said: "We did really well against Australia. They had the ball more than us but that's not the problem. The problem with the other matches we didn't win was that we had only one PC." Marijne also backed Rani Rampal for supporting fellow teammate Vandana Katariya. Vandana Katariya's family was subjected to casteist slurs after the team's loss against Argentina in the semi-final. He said, "First, we didn't watch social media. But the way captain Rani Rampal reacted says everything and I think that's leadership. We all work for one goal and I think Rani did well."

India now resides in my heart: Marijne

Shedding some light on his retirement plans, he added, “If you read my website, I already announced on 7th of September 2020 [retirement]. This was always a plan because I just wanted to come back to my family. I am feeling overwhelmed with all the reactions. Of course it's nice that people sending the message 'please stay' but there is also something like family. My wife and children haven't seen me so much for the last four and a half years and that's the only reason. I feel like am leaving the team in a better way than I came and that makes me proud. I think for me that's a perfect moment and in future, you don't know what will happen. I will keep following both Indian teams cause I am also proud of the men's team. India is now in my heart”. Marijne also spoke about his book which has been on works. He expressed the reason for not completing the book by saying that the last chapter of the book is about the Olympics, what happened with the team, and all the struggles he and the girls had to face during their journey to the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Source: Sjoerd Marijne- Instagram)