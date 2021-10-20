Soren lays foundation of International Hockey Stadium

Simdega, Oct 20 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday laid the foundation of a proposed International Hockey Stadium here in Simdega district.

The stadium will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 14 crore.

The chief minister also inaugurated and laid foundation of various development and welfare projects worth Rs 101.59 crore and distributed appointment letters to 79 persons.

Soren said his government was committed to the promotion of sports and sportspersons and providing direct appointment to players earning laurel for the state and country.

The foundation of the International Hockey stadium was laid here to promote the game, he said. PTI COR BS RG RG

