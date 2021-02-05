SPA Vs BEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League Game Preview

Spain (SPA) will lock horns with Belgium (BEL) in the upcoming game of the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League on Friday, February 5 at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Estadio Betero in Valencia, Spain. Here is our SPA vs BEL Dream11 prediction, top picks and SPA vs BEL Dream11 team.

SPA vs BEL Dream11 prediction: SPA vs BEL Dream11 prediction and preview

Belgium are currently leading the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League standings with 26 points. Thomas Briels and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing one (three draws). Spain, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot of the table with 7 points and a win-loss record of 2-5 (one draw).

SPA vs BEL Dream11 prediction: SPA vs BEL Dream11 team and schedule

Spain date and time: Friday, February 5 at 11:00 AM

India date and time: Friday, February 5 at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Estadio Betero, Valencia, Spain

SPA vs BEL Dream11 prediction: SPA vs BEL squad

SPA vs BEL Live: Spain squad

Quico Cortes (gk), Ricardo Sanchez, Miguel Delas (c), Roc Oliva, Xavi Lleonart, Alejandro Alonso, Vicenc Ruiz, Josep Romeu, Pau Quemada, Marc Bolto, Marc Miralles, Marc Salles, Joan Tarres, David Alegre, Alejandro de Frutos, José Basterra, Albert Beltran, Mario Garin(gk)

SPA vs BEL Live: Belgium squad

Loic Van Doren(gk), Arthur Van Doren, Nicolas Poncelet, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Alexander Hendrickx, Thomas Briels(c), Felix Denayer, Vincent Vanasch(gk), Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Antoine Kina, Loïck Luypaert, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon

SPA vs BEL Dream11 prediction: SPA vs BEL Dream11 team, top picks

Spain: Josep Romeu, Roc Oliva, Pau Quemada

Belgium: Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel

SPA vs BEL Match prediction: SPA vs BEL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Loic Van Doren

Defenders: Arthur Van Doren, Alexander Hendrickx, Josep Romeu, Miguel Delas (vc)

Midfielders: John-John Dohmen, Felix Denayer, Roc Oliva

Forwards: Pau Quemada, Florent Van Aubel, Thomas Briels (c)

SPA vs BEL team: SPA vs BEL Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Belgium are the favourites to win the game.

🔥 Here we go 🔥

The @FIH_Hockey Pro League is FINALLY coming back with our first two games of 2021 against @AbsolutaMasc 🇪🇸

📺 Two matches to watch live on @playsports (Friday: Playsport 1 & Saturday Playsport 4) and @VOOsport World 4 📺

🇧🇪 Let's #ROARTOGETHER 🇧🇪#RoadToTokyo pic.twitter.com/FY2H1jEwtl — Belgian Red Lions (@BELRedLions) February 4, 2021

Note: The above SPA vs BEL Dream11 prediction, SPA vs BEL Dream11 team, probable SPA vs BEL playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SPA vs BEL Dream11 team and SPA vs BEL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

