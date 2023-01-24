Spirited Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses 1-3 To Netherlands

The Indian women's hockey team fought hard before going down 1-3 to wold number one Netherlands in the first game of the three-match series here on Monday.

After a strong outing against home team South Africa in a four-match series, which India won 3-0, the team led by Savita Punia succumbed to its first defeat on the tour.

Riding on good form, the Indian side got off to a strong start with young Beauty Dungdung scoring a brilliant field goal in the 24th minute of the match.

While the 1-0 lead gave India a head start, the lead didn't last long enough with Netherlands scoring an equaliser in the 29th minute when Felice Albers converted a penalty corner.

While both the teams matched each other in the third quarter, no goals were scored but Netherlands went into top gear in the final quarter scoring two important goals to emerge winners.

Yibby Janssen and Freeke Moes scored the last two goals.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)