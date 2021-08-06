Sportsmanship At Tokyo Olympics: Great Britain Team Consoles Team India After Close Fight

The Indian men's hockey team ended their medal drought on Thursday by winning the Bronze medal after beating Germany 5-4 in a nail-biting contest. While the men's hockey team achieved the podium finish, the women's team were left in tears after losing their bronze medal match to Great Britain on Friday. The India vs Great Britain hockey live match ended with Great Britain emerging victorious with a score of 4-3.

India vs Great Britain hockey live: Indian players consoled by Great Britain players

The Indian women's hockey team not only won the hearts of the fans but also earned respect from their opponents who tried to console them following their loss. Great Britain Hockey Twitter handle also appreciated the effort of the Indian team at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and wrote that the upcoming years will be a bright one.

What an amazing game, what an amazing opponent 🙏@TheHockeyIndia you've done something special at #Tokyo2020 - the next few years look very bright 👏 pic.twitter.com/9ce6j3lw25 — Great Britain Hockey (@GBHockey) August 6, 2021

Nation feels Emotional &

Proud Of U Girls ❤️



These Tears are Precious to inspire Dreams in Eyes of Millions 💕

JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/6jpEWEpcHZ — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) August 6, 2021

Hockey India in it's tweet wrote that being proud of the women's hockey team will be an understatement and their performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was a very inspirational one.

India vs Great Britain: Women Hockey Olympics highlights

The first quarter saw India enjoying a lot of possessions but failing to find the back of the net. The Great Britain team however broke the deadlock in the second quarter Sarah Jones got a lucky breakthrough as she took a penalty corner. GB extended the lead in the same quarter with Sarah Robertson finding the back of the net to put pressure on India. However, India struck back when star defender Gurjit Kaur scored a drag flick to restore her team's hopes.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Indian women's team found the equaliser in the half-time itself and it was Gurjit Kaur yet again by successfully converting a penalty corner. Just a couple of minutes before the second quarter ended, forward Navneet Kaur seemingly missed the back of the net but, Vandana Katariya showed a great presence of mind as India took the lead by scoring their third goal. Great Britain found that much-needed equaliser as defender Hollie Pearne-Webb scored one by taking a shot from the front of the goal. The Brits took the lead in the fourth and final quarter when defender Grace Balsdon scored off a penalty corner.