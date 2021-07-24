Sukhbir Singh Badal Congratulates Manpreet Singh & Co. For Winning First Match Against NZ

On Saturday, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal congratulated the Indian hockey team for winning the opening match against New Zealand in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The SAD chief also lauded Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh for their goals.

In the pool A hockey match, India got off to a dream start as they defeated eighth-ranked New Zealand by a 3-2 margin. While India triumphed in the game, the Kiwi opponents did give them challenging finishing minutes of the contest i.e, the fourth quarter.

Badal congratulates the Indian hockey team

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Akali Dal chief wrote, "Kudos to Indian Hockey Team for winning the opening match at #TokyoOlympics. With 2 goals by Harmanpreet and 1 by Rupinderjit, India beat New Zealand by 3-2. Boosting the morale of the team, these Punjabi lads have set the country's medal hopes high. Well played India @TheHockeyIndia."

Kudos to Indian Hockey Team for winning the opening match at #TokyoOlympics. With 2 goals by Harmanpreet and 1 by Rupinderjit, India beat New Zealand by 3-2. Boosting morale of the team, these Punjabi lads have set country's medal hopes high. Well played India🇮🇳 @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/03DibV01Yc — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) July 24, 2021

Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the team for their first win. "Great beginning for Indian Hockey! Indian Men's Hockey team defeated New Zealand in the opening group match by 3-2," he tweeted.

India vs New Zealand: Manpreet Singh & Co beat the Kiwis 3-2

In the match, New Zealand had taken an early lead. However, India pulled it back as senior player Rupinder Pal Singh scored the first goal, equalling the scores. Thereafter, Harmanpreet scored a double for the eight-time former champions. Stephen Janness brought the second goal for the Kiwis to reduce the margin of defeat.

Manpreet Singh & Co.'s next match is against mighty Australia on Sunday as they qualify for the quarterfinals. In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian men hockey team are seen as one of the strongest contenders to clinch a medal.

In group A, the Indian team is pooled with Argentina, Australia, Spain and New Zealand. Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Germany, South Africa and Great Britain have been polled in Pool B.

The group stages will take place until July 30, following which the quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on August 1 and 3, respectively. The gold and bronze medal matches are scheduled to be held on August 5.