'That Phone Call With Prime Minister Narendra Modi Motivated Us': Deep Grace Ekka

The Indian Women's Hockey team will compete in the upcoming Asian Games in a bid to secure a qualification spot for the 2024 Olympics. They missed out on a medal in the last Olympics. But this time they're determined not to return empty-handed.
In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Deep Grace Ekka, the vice-captain of the Indian Women's Hockey team opens up on multiple aspects of hockey, her life and many more. The stalwart is one of the very few players who have more than 250 appearances for the national team.
I used to play hockey in my village. My brothers also used to play hockey. I followed their footsteps and started playing the game. My village also had women hockey players. Also got motivation by watching them. Players like Ignace Tirkey, and Dilip Tirkey lived nearby our village. They had a huge reputation. That’s why I chose hockey.
Our priority is to prepare for the upcoming Asian Cup. Australia is a good team. We learnt a lot. They have a good attack, 3D skills. We learnt how to defend against those. Countries like China and Korea also have 3D skills. We have been practising in Bengaluru and improvements have been quite visible. In Asian Games, we will try to implement those things
Our coach is working on skills. How to tackle, how to step out, when to hold. We are very much focused and improvements are happening.
Pressure is always there. How much do you work hard, pressure will always be there. We don’t have much time. Each training season will be important for us. It seems there is a lot of time but time is passing by very fast.
Wins and losses are parts of the game. We were very disappointed after losing the bronze medal so closely. If we had one more step we would have won a medal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told us, “Don’t worry. You won everyone’s heart.” Winning and losing will be there but we got motivation after talking with him.
We are getting used to every situation as we have played so much over the years. We know how to play with each team. My message would be to the young players that keep their head set. It doesn’t matter how many tournaments you play. You’ll get ups and downs in your career. So try to focus on yourself and train hard. Never get too complacent.
We are happy with the infrastructure. They are doing every thing for us. I hope they continue to help us and we will continue to do the hard work going forward.
The Olympics is not the priority right now. We will try to go match by match and will try to win the gold. Then we will think about the Olympics.
Things were not like this a few years earlier. But now I can proudly say our coach advises each player what to do. Suppose I’m not doing tackling very well then she will tell me to change things then and there. We are getting improved with this approach.