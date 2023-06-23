'That Phone Call With Prime Minister Narendra Modi Motivated Us': Deep Grace Ekka

The Indian Women's Hockey team will compete in the upcoming Asian Games in a bid to secure a qualification spot for the 2024 Olympics. They missed out on a medal in the last Olympics. But this time they're determined not to return empty-handed.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Deep Grace Ekka, the vice-captain of the Indian Women's Hockey team opens up on multiple aspects of hockey, her life and many more. The stalwart is one of the very few players who have more than 250 appearances for the national team.

Q. Tell me about your journey. How did you start playing hockey?

I used to play hockey in my village. My brothers also used to play hockey. I followed their footsteps and started playing the game. My village also had women hockey players. Also got motivation by watching them. Players like Ignace Tirkey, and Dilip Tirkey lived nearby our village. They had a huge reputation. That’s why I chose hockey.

Q. Are you happy with the team’s performance against Australia?

Our priority is to prepare for the upcoming Asian Cup. Australia is a good team. We learnt a lot. They have a good attack, 3D skills. We learnt how to defend against those. Countries like China and Korea also have 3D skills. We have been practising in Bengaluru and improvements have been quite visible. In Asian Games, we will try to implement those things

Read More: 'Goal is to win the World Cup': Neelam Panghal after Junior Asia Cup victory | EXCLUSIVE

Q. Do you think the defence is playing better than before?

Our coach is working on skills. How to tackle, how to step out, when to hold. We are very much focused and improvements are happening.

Q. A gold medal in the Asian Games would secure a direct qualification for the Olympics. Is there pressure on you?

Pressure is always there. How much do you work hard, pressure will always be there. We don’t have much time. Each training season will be important for us. It seems there is a lot of time but time is passing by very fast.

Q. You alongside all the players had a chat on the phone with the Prime Minister after the loss against Great Britain. How inspirational was that?

Wins and losses are parts of the game. We were very disappointed after losing the bronze medal so closely. If we had one more step we would have won a medal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told us, “Don’t worry. You won everyone’s heart.” Winning and losing will be there but we got motivation after talking with him.

Q. Being one of the senior players how you guide young players who could emerge on big stages?

We are getting used to every situation as we have played so much over the years. We know how to play with each team. My message would be to the young players that keep their head set. It doesn’t matter how many tournaments you play. You’ll get ups and downs in your career. So try to focus on yourself and train hard. Never get too complacent.

Q. Are you happy with the current infrastructure?

We are happy with the infrastructure. They are doing every thing for us. I hope they continue to help us and we will continue to do the hard work going forward.

Read More: 'Hockey has changed in India, and it has changed for good': India captain Savita Punia

Q. Two big competitions are set to follow. Asian Games and Olympics. The way you guys are playing are you confident of performing well in those two competitions?

The Olympics is not the priority right now. We will try to go match by match and will try to win the gold. Then we will think about the Olympics.

Q. How do you see Indian hockey in the coming five years?

Things were not like this a few years earlier. But now I can proudly say our coach advises each player what to do. Suppose I’m not doing tackling very well then she will tell me to change things then and there. We are getting improved with this approach.