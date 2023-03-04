'These Players Are Human': Graham Reid Pens Long Note After Parting Ways With Hockey Team

Former Indian hockey team coach Graham Reid took to the microblogging site Twitter to pen a heartfelt note as he left the position. Reid had resigned from his post following India's dismal performance in the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. Despite being held in Odisha, the home side couldn't take up advantage and had to be satisfied with a poor ninth finish.

Graham Reid penned a heartfelt note after four-year stint as hockey coach

Alongside Reid, Analytical Coach Greg Clark and Scientific Advisor Mitchell David Pemberton also had submitted their resignation. Craig Fulton has been named the new coach of the Indian hockey team. Reid was one of the catalysts behind India's historic bronze medal glory at the Tokyo Olympics while he also oversaw the 2022 Commonwealth games where India managed a silver medal.

Reid tweeted, "Earlier this week saw my last day as the Chief Coach of the Indian men's hockey team. It's been an incredible 4 years, filled with moments of success and challenges. Winning an Olympic Bronze and Comm Games Silver medal are achievements we can all be very proud of.

"Although the recent World Cup didn't go as planned, I still fully believe in this group's abilities to accomplish more. I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such an amazing team. Thank you for the memories, and I wish Craig and the team and staff all the best in their future endeavours.

"To my staff who have been with me during the last four years. Each and every one of you has made a lasting impact, and without your efforts, we would not have achieved the successes that we did. I know that it wasn't always easy and we had to go through some very lengthy and difficult periods, which included being away from our families and friends. Despite all of this, you all pressed on with dedication and passion. Elite sport can be brutal, and it takes its toll on everyone involved.

"To the Indian public, I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support throughout my tenure. Although we may not have always seen eye to eye, your passion and love for hockey have always been evident in your joy and your disappointment.

"Please remember that these players are humans and are vulnerable just like the rest of us, so let's continue to support them with positivity. I am excited to see what these guys achieve in the future, and I thank you once again for the lifelong memories," he signed off.