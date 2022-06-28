Tokyo 2020 Hockey Bronze Medalist Birendra Lakra Charged With Murder In Flatmate's Death

Former Indian hockey star Birendra Lakra finds himself in big trouble after being accused of murdering his best friend. According to an OdishaTV report a man has accused the Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medalist of killing his son Anand Tappo with the help of his girlfriend. Lakra announced his retirement from the Indian national team in September last year and is currently the DSP with the Odisha police.

Details about Birendra Lakra murder case

As per the report, a complaint was filed by the deceased’s father Bandhana Tappo at Infocity police station. The report states that Birendra Lakra, his girlfriend Manjit Tete and Anand were living together in a flat under Infocity police limits. They had an argument surrounding Manjit after which both Lakra and Manjit killed Anand on February 28.

The deceased father in his statement said, “It would be difficult on part of a father to bear his newly married son’s death. After an argument, Birendra and Manjit had tied Anand’s hands before strangulating him to death at the apartment and termed it suicide".

He further said, “Anand returned to Bhubaneswar after getting married. The trio (Birendra, Anand and Manjit) was leading a happy life. On February 28, Birendra called me to inform me that Anand committed suicide. When our family members reached the spot, Birendra showed ignorance about the matter. From the prima facie evidence it was clear that Anand was murdered. Sensing Birendra’s hand behind Anand’s death, we went to file a complaint with Infocity police. However, the police had not received our complaint. Even after four months, police have failed to unravel the exact reason behind Anand’s death.” “Had Anand committed suicide, police would have established the reason behind Anand’s committing suicide. Police should clarify the reason behind delaying the investigation”,

Birendra Lakra news: A look back at his glorious hockey career

Speaking of Birendra Lakra's hockey career the featured for India in over 200 matches with a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 certainly being the highlight of his illustrious career. The defender was named as the team’s joint co-vice captain alongside Harmanpreet Singh during the event and returned with a medal after 41 years. Besides the bronze medal at Olympics Lakra won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games as well as Gold & bronze medals at Asian Games. Another major success that Birendra Lakra managed with the national team was at the 2018 Men’s Champions Trophy where India finished second losing the gold medal match to Australia.