Tokyo 2020: Indian Women's Hockey Coach Sjoerd Marijne Posts Warm Reply Post For PM Modi

Tokyo 2020: Sjoerd Marijne expresses thanks to PM Modi for his unconditional support

The Indian Women’s Hockey Coach Sjoerd Marijne expressed his feelings after the team received a call from PM Modi. Marijne thanked him for his inspirational words after their 1-2 loss to Argentina on Wednesday, in the Olympics Women’s Hockey semi-finals. PM Modi also spoke to Captain Rani Rampal urging her to gather the team’s morale before their match for the Bronze Medal and also telling them that the entire nation is proud of their performance in the semi-final. The Indian PM also believes that the Rani Rampal-led team is a skilled bunch of athletes who have worked hard for the last five years.

Thanks very much Sir @narendramodi for your inspirational phone call, I will bring over the message to the team, we will show resilience and also keep showing the Indian Shernis fighting spirit in the match for the bronze medal. @TheHockeyIndia #PMO — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 4, 2021

India took an early lead in the semi-finals, but succumbed to a 1-2 loss at the Olympics 2020 at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch in Tokyo on Wednesday. The Indian Women fought dauntlessly and gave their opponents a tough time by taking lead of the match through a penalty corner conversion by Gurjit Kaur in the second minute of the match itself. But Argentina’s Skipper Maria Barronuevo’s twin goals at the 18th and 36th minutes took the match out of India’s hold. Following this, the Argentine women managed not to conced any goals. India will now face Great Britain in the match for the Bronze medal scheduled to be played on 6th of August. Argentina will play the Olympics 2020 Finals against Netherlands for the Gold Medal on Friday.

India eyes twin Bronze medals in Tokyo Olympics 2020

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Women secured their semi-final place after thrashing Australia 1-0 in a dramatic clash. By doing this, India won many hearts with their performance against the Gold favourites and three-times Champions Australia in the Olympics 2020 Women’s Hockey Quarterfinals. Both the Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams have lost their respective semi-final matches and now eye the Bronze Medals. The matches for the third place are going to be held on Thursday and Friday, respectively. PM Modi through his gesture made sure that both the Hockey Teams representing India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, know that the entire nation is proud of them despite their lows.

(Image Source: Sjoerd Marijne/Facebook)