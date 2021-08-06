Prime Minister Narendra Modi came forward and hailed the Indian women's hockey team for their outstanding performance in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. India's dreams were shattered after suffering a close 4-3 loss at the hands of the Rio Olympics gold medalists Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday as they failed to ensure a podium finish.

The high-scoring thriller saw Great Britain come out on top with a goal that mattered the most in the final quarter to win the consolation prize.

Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi gives special mention to the Indian women's hockey team

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote that even though India 'narrowly' missed a medal in Women’s Hockey, but this team reflects the spirit of 'New India' where it's all about giving one's best and scaling new frontiers. Furthermore, PM Narendra Modi also added that the Rani Rampal-led side's success will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it.

"Proud of this team", he concluded.

We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

In an earlier tweet, PM Modi said that the nation will always remember the 'great performance' of the Indian women's team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He then added that the Indian team, coached by Sjoerd Marijne, gave their best throughout the tournament. Furthermore, PM Modi added that each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill, and resilience.

PM Modi concluded by saying that India is proud of this outstanding team.

We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

Apart from PM Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Law Minister Anurag Thakur also came forward and lauded the Indian national women's hockey team for showing a great amount of grit & determination in the quadrennial event.

Anurag Thakur heaped praise on Indian eves for their 'giant leap of faith' and 'fighting spirit' and also mentioned that the legacy will inspire them to do even better. He thanked the team for 'showing' the way.

India’s daughters - our determined athletes; we are immensely proud of you!



A giant leap of faith & fighting spirit by our women’s hockey team; a legacy that will inspire us to do even better!



You have shown us the way.#Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/XD9Dsqp9So — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 6, 2021

Former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the girls not to 'break down' and congratulated them for reaching the top four in the world (Tokyo Olympics 2020).

हॉकी का सुनहरा दौर वापस लौट आया है ! 🇮🇳



Don't break down girls, you all played superb at #Tokyo2020 by reaching top 4 in the world!

I appreciate our Women's Hockey for making India proud. #Cheer4India !! https://t.co/74J5QwxrYN pic.twitter.com/xMaGC3yLg6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 6, 2021

Tokyo Olympics 2020: India vs Great Britain women's hockey highlights

Goalie Savita Punia had made an outstanding in the early minutes of the first quarter when the ball was struck directly at the goal and thereby ensured that India did not concede a goal instantly. India did enjoy a lot of possessions which they could not convert as the first quarter ended in a stalemate and while Great Britain did get a penalty corner, they could not find the back of the net courtesy of some good work from the Indian defence.

The deadlock was broken by Great Britain immediately in the second quarter when midfielder Sarah Jones got a lucky breakthrough as she took a penalty corner. GB struck et again in the same quarter Sarah Robertson perfectly found the back of the net to put pressure on India. However, India struck back when star defender Gurjit Kaur scored a drag flick to restore her team's hopes.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Indian women's team found the equaliser in the half-time itself and it was Gurjit Kaur yet again by successfully converting a penalty corner. Just a couple of minutes before the second quarter ended, forward Navneet Kaur seemingly missed the back of the net but, Vandana Katariya showed a great presence of mind as India took the lead by scoring their third goal.

Great Britain found that much-needed equaliser as defender Hollie Pearne-Webb scored one by taking a shot from the front of the goal.

The Brits took the lead in the fourth and final quarter when defender Grace Balsdon scored off a penalty corner. India could have found an equaliser had it not been for a simple miss near the goalpost which was not to be as GRB players celebrated after the final whistle blew.