Tokyo Olympics 2020: 6 Players From Indian Women's Hockey Team You Must Know About

The 16-member squad of the Indian Women's Hockey Team at the Olympics is all set for the showdown in Tokyo. The team led by Captain Rani Rampal is filled with dedicated athletes having the potential to take the games to new heights. The team features eight veterans and eight debutants at the Olympics.

The Rani Rampal-led Indian team in their opening match of Tokyo Olympics had to face defeat from the Netherlands by 5-1. The team gave a tough fight in the first half, but eventually failed to cope with the Dutch team in the second half and ended up giving four goals to their opponents.

The Indian team is currently eyeing their second match on Monday, July 26 against Germany hoping to give a positive result. Read on to know about the players from India's Women Hockey Team you should know about.

Rani Rampal

The Captain of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, Rani Rampal is the senior-most player and is known for her experience in the game. Hailing from Haryana, Rampal made her international debut at the age of 15 and has been a part of the team since then. Her excellent performance and understanding of the game will make her an important element for the team's success.

Sharmila Devi

Forward Player Sharmila Devi is the second-youngest player in the squad and is among the debutants in Tokyo Olympics. She has previously made her debut at the 2019 Olympic Test Event in Tokyo and is a key player for this game.

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

One of the most experienced players at the Tokyo Olympics, Sushila Chanu was the team captain during the Rio Olympics and will be a key player during this time as well. The midfielder from Manipur, Sushila was the captain of the team when India won its first-ever bronze at the Junior World Cup in 2013.

Navneet Kaur

Navneet Kaur is a debutant in Olympics. She has previously been a part of the 2013 Junior World Cup and 2018 Asian Games. She is known for her one-touch shots at the goal and timings on the field.

Savita Punia

Savita Punia will be the last line of defence as the goalkeeper for the Indian team. Being a senior player in the team, she has played consistently for 12 years, becoming the best goalkeeper in India. She has also played an important part for India during the Rio and Tokyo Olympics and has also been a part of the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Nikki Pradhan

Nikki Pradhan has previously participated in the Rio Olympics. She has been a part of several major campaigns including the Olympic qualifiers and is capable of switching positions across the field making an important player during the game.