Tokyo Olympics 2021 To Go On, Insists Japan As US Advises Against Travel There Amid COVID

The United States of America on Monday issued an advisory directing its citizens to reconsider any planned visits to Japan and Sri Lanka as the countries are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Notably, Japan is also preparing to host the Tokyo Olympics which are slated to be held in less than two months. The advisories don’t ban U.S. citizens from visiting the country, but they could have an impact on insurance rates for travelers and may factor into decisions by Olympic athletes and spectators on whether to compete in or attend the games, which are due to start in July. In any case, the timing is dire for Japan.

"Travelers should avoid all travel to Japan,” the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new COVID-19 update. "Because of the current situation in Japan even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan."

In terms of Sri Lanka, the island nation recently expressed its inability to host Cricket's Asia Cup 2021 at a time when the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Asia Cricket Council had also announced the suspension of the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic and packed schedule of the cricketing nations.

Japan on uncertainty over Tokyo Olympics

Following U.S. health officials' and the State Department's travel warning, Japan's government insisted the measure would not affect the Games. Japan government spokesman Katsunobu Kato during a media briefing clarified that there is no change in the USA's support to Japan's effort to hold the Olympic and Paralympic Games adding that the government of Japan has been told the travel warning was not related to the plans of the US Olympic delegation. On the other hand, Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto said that the US travel advisory will not impact the games.

On Saturday, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President John Coates confirmed that the 2021 summer games will go ahead even if the city was under a state of emergency due to COVID-19. "The Tokyo Olympics will go ahead even if the city is under a state of emergency due to COVID-19," International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President John Coates said.

Japan ramps up COVID-19 vaccination drive as uncertainty looms over Olympics

On Monday, Japan mobilized military doctors and nurses to give shots to older adults in two major cities, as the government tried desperately to accelerate its vaccination rollout and curb coronavirus infections before it hosts the Olympics. That move came amid growing calls for the games to be canceled. As per various media reports, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is determined to hold the Olympics in Tokyo beginning on July 23, after a one-year delay, and has made an ambitious pledge to finish vaccinating the country’s 36 million older people by the end of July.

Japan's COVID Stats

Japan has recorded just over 12,000 COVID-19 deaths — good by global standards, but poor in Asia — but Tokyo and Osaka and several other areas are under a state of emergency until May 31 that is likely to be extended. There is fear of new variants spreading, with only a tiny percentage of the Japanese — estimated at 2% to 4% — vaccinated.

