Tokyo Olympics: 'Belgium Played Better Than Us,' Says Manpreet Singh After India's Defeat

Belgium played better than us, said Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh on Tuesday. This remark came after India lost to Belgium by 5-2 in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics. Although India started well, the team ended up losing their cool in the last quarter and the Belgians capitalized. Belgium will now face Australia and Germany on Thursday for the gold medal.

"Definitely it was tough as Belgium is one of the best teams in the world. We got opportunities, but we were not able to capitalize. They played better in the third and fourth quarters. Our team efforts were nice. It is important to capitalize on them when you are playing against bigger teams. Belgium had good defense, "said Manpreet Singh right after the match.

Tokyo Olympics: India lost to Belgium by 5-2

In the beginning round of the match, India was at a good score as Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh were quick to score goals, India gained a lead in the first quarter and the team stood at 2-1. However, things changed in the last quarter and Belgium scored 3 goals, including one penalty shot, and established a big victory. Germany will face Australia and whoever loses the match will play against India for the bronze medal.

"The team played well. I do not know on what basis I was given a green card. We still have an opportunity to win a bronze medal. Bronze is better than no medal. We will have a meeting and we will boost each other. We will try to be prepared to the best of our ability for the bronze medal match. Our focus is on the next match, "said the Indian hockey team captain.

How did India lose the match?

In the first quarter of the match, India was quite impressive on the field, but slowly, soon after the second quarter, Belgium started gaining the lead in the match. In the second quarter, the Belgian team scored 2 goals, with Hendrickx scoring his second goal of the match Belgium recorded a 3-2 lead in the remaining 11 minutes. Meanwhile, Hendrickx made his hat-trick and Belgium rose to a 4-2 lead. Later, Belgium managed to shoot the last hit and scored a 5-2 lead.

As per speculation, Belgium got a big advantage after India replaced goalie Sreehesh with a field player. Besides, earlier, India had won against Great Britain by a 3-1 lead in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

IMAGE: TWITTER/@MANOJSARKAR07

(With some ANI Inputs)