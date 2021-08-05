Tokyo Olympics: ‘Boys, You Have Done It,' Ministers Hail Men’s Hockey Team For Bronze Win

The Indian Men’s Hockey team made sure that the nation has another medal to its name after a maddening bronze medal fixture against Germany. At the iconic Oi Hockey Stadium, Simranjeet Singh scored two goals for India as Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh also finished off their chances and helped India move closer towards the final whistle. But, the Germans had other plans and made sure that India had to work extremely hard along several anxious moments to claim the bronze medal. This was India’s first medal in men’s hockey for over four decades at the Olympics.

Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju tweeted following India's dramatic victory saying, "After 41 years of wait! A golden moment for Indian Hockey&Indian Sports! Finally, the long wait is over as India defeated Germany to win Hockey Men's Olympic Bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics. India is in a complete celebration mood! Congratulations to our Hockey players."

After 41 years wait..!

A golden moment for Indian Hockey and Indian Sports! Finally, long wait is over as India defeated Germany to win Hockey Men's Olympic Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020



India in complete celebration mood! Congratulations to our Hockey players !! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RmeGOnCpBn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 5, 2021

After the final whistle, appreciation tweets for the national team surged all over the social media websites. India's Union Minister of Youth and Sports reacted by saying that the men's team had defined their destiny in the history books by bringing home the bronze medal.

A BILLION CHEERS for INDIA 🇮🇳!



Boys, you’ve done it !

We can’t keep calm !#TeamIndia 🥉!



Our Men’s Hockey Team dominated and defined their destiny in the Olympic history books today, yet again !



We are extremely proud of you!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/n78BqzcnpK — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 5, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the excellent display of hockey skills by the Indian players and congratulated the team for bringing home the bronze medal in Hockey. He further said that the victory will act as an inspiration to the youth of India to succeed in the sport. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted about the proud moment as well. He said that this was a big achievement for the country and that the entire nation was proud of the players. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reacted to the historical moment as well.

Congratulations to Indian Men’s Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement.



Well-deserved victory! #Olympics — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia🇮🇳.



A moment of immense pride and joy for every Indian that our Men’s Hockey Team has won the Bronze Medal at #Tokyo2020. You have made the entire nation proud. pic.twitter.com/Nl9LIujhVR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2021

आज टोक्यो ओलंपिक में भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने ऐतिहासिक प्रदर्शन कर कांस्य पदक जीता है। आज की सफलता ने भारतीय हॉकी के इतिहास में एक स्वर्णिम अध्याय को जोड़ा है।



'टीम इंडिया' की इस अविस्मरणीय उपलब्धि पर पूरे देश को गर्व है।



हार्दिक बधाई 'टीम इंडिया'।



जय हिन्द! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 5, 2021

Punjab CM's controversy

Capt. Amarinder Singh's reaction was an anticipated one. After India defeated Great Britain in the Quarter Finals of the Olympics, Capt. Amarinder Singh posted about the game and highlighted that the goalscorers were from Punjab. This was seen as a controversial statement by many accused the Punjab Chief Minister of trying to divide the nation for political gains. Many users on the internet made their point by saying that the players represent the country and not their respective states. After the win against Germany, Captain Amarinder Singh said that this is a proud and historic moment for the nation and that finishing on the podium after so long is worth its weight in gold.