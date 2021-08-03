Tokyo Olympics: Emotional Netizens Share 'penalty Corner' Memes As India Loses To Belgium

The Indian men's hockey team made an exit from the gold medal race at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday after losing 5-2 against world champions Belgium. The Indian team fought hard in the first two quarters but lost intensity as the game progressed. Indian captain Manpreet Singh has said that Belgium played better in the 3rd and 4th quarters which took the game further away from team India.

Indian fans took to social media after India's devastating loss on Tuesday to spread 'penalty corner' memes. Three of India's five goals were scored as a result of penalty corners. As a matter of fact, India conceded a total of 14 penalty corners throughout the game. One of the reasons India lost the important semi-final match against Belgium, according to Indian supporters, is that the referee gave too many penalty corners. Here's how emotional fans reacted after India's shocking defeat:

Indian hockey team, hockey fans asking the Referee to stop giving Belgium Penalty corner/stroke every 10 seconds in Olympics Semifinals!

Its Belgium or Pelgium?#INDvsBEL pic.twitter.com/d5DfdDeNrZ — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) August 3, 2021

Another penalty corner... another penalty corner pic.twitter.com/EnK7IGCLtX — NIK #JustAFan (@nikhikalpita) August 3, 2021

Penalty Corner for India pic.twitter.com/IQyGQj4vJx — K I R A N 🇮🇳 (@Kiran_reddy_k) August 3, 2021

India vs Belgium semi-final

India conceded an early goal as Belgian defender Loick Luypaert sent one inside the goal post early on in the first quarter. However, Manpreet Singh and his boys struck back immediately and not once but twice as Harmanpreet Singh first scored an equaliser after which the Indian captain had asked for a video referral as a result of which India was awarded a penalty corner.

Belgium took the lead in the final quarter as Alexander Hendrickx successfully converted a penalty corner by breaching goal-keeper PR Sreejesh's defence. The Belgians once again struck thanks to Alexander which meant that India were playing a catch-up game. There were no further miracles from Manpreet Singh's team as they crashed out of the gold medal race and will now have to play for the bronze medal.

India at Tokyo Olympics

Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after she defeated China's HE Bing Chao in two consecutive sets. Sindhu won her second Olympic medal after defeating Chao 21-13 in the first set and 21-15 in the second. Sindhu is now the first Indian female athlete to win two consecutive Olympic medals, trailing only Indian Wrestler Sushil Kumar. Sindhu is also the second Indian athlete at this year's Olympics to win a medal for India after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won silver late last month.

Image: KiranGandhi/VishalVerma_9/HockeyIndia/Twitter