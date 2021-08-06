Tokyo Olympics: Gurjeet Kaur's Father Seeks Govt Job For Hockey Star After Spirited Games

Indian women's hockey star Gurjeet Kaur's father Satnam Singh on Friday said that he will request a government job for his daughter. In Tokyo Olympics 2020, Gurjeet Kaur scored two goals in the bronze medal match against Great Britain at Oi Hockey Stadium on Friday. With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth, and the Great Britain team captured their consecutive Olympic medal. However, while praising the performance of his daughter, Satnam Singh said,

"I will talk to the government regarding a government job for my daughter. Let's see what happens." Further, he added, "We lost, but Punjab won. Our daughter is from Punjab and she scored 2 brilliant goals. We will welcome her just the way we were going to in case of a win."

Other family members praised Gurjeet for scoring two goals

Gurjeet Kaur's brother, Gurucharan Singh also pleased with the performance of his sister at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He said, "It is not a loss. It is a matter of pride to see our girls reach this level." By accepting the defeat of the Indian women's hockey team, another family member of Gurjeet Kaur praised her individual performance in the match and said, "Results are in the hands of God. She has played and scored 2 goals. She will be welcomed like she was supposed to on the occasion of a win. It is huge that after 40 years, girls played the semi-final and or Gurjeet scored 2 goals."

By a margin of around four goals, the Indian Women's Hockey Team lost the semi-final to Great Britain at the fourth position. Earlier, India lost to Argentina by a margin of around two goals.

India vs Great Britain women's hockey highlights

During the early minutes of the first quarter, Goalie Savita Punia had made an outstanding when the ball was struck directly at the goal. India did enjoy a lot of possessions which they could not convert as the first quarter ended in a stalemate and while Great Britain did get a penalty corner, they could not find the back of the net courtesy of some good work from the Indian defense.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Indian women's team found the equalizer in the half-time itself and it was Gurjit Kaur yet again by successfully converting a penalty corner. Just a couple of minutes before the second quarter ended, forward Navneet Kaur seemingly missed the back of the net but, Vandana Katariya showed a great presence of mind as India took the lead by scoring their third goal. On Wednesday, the team failed to qualify in the finals of the Tokyo Olympics as the Rani Rampal-led side were defeated by world no. 3 Argentina by 2-1. After that, the Brits took the lead in the fourth and final quarter when defender Grace Balsdon scored off a penalty corner

