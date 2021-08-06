Tokyo Olympics Hockey: 'Losing Bronze Hurts But I Am Proud Of The Team,' Says Rani Rampal

Indian Women’s Hockey Skipper Rani Rampal suffered a defeat at the hands of Great Britain after losing the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics. The match ended on a heartbreaking note for Indians after they saw their dream of earning their maiden Olympics medal coming to an end. India earlier stormed their way into the semi-finals after defeating Australia 1-0. However, in the semi-finals, India lost to Argentina in a closely fought 2-1 match.

The Indian skipper, Rani Rampal said, “We are feeling so disappointed because we were so close. And we were 2-0 down and then we equalized and we were 3-2 up. I don’t know what to say, but yes it hurts a lot because we couldn’t win the bronze medal. But I think everyone just gave their best, so I am proud of the team. Playing in the Olympic Games and finishing top four is not easy. We came a long way. I think now we were closer, but sometimes close is not good enough. But I'm still proud of the team, how throughout the tournament we worked so hard and played as a team together.”

We tried very hard but just could not convert to a medal winning victory. We are sad and disappointed of being so close but we know that we will comeback stronger and win the hearts of our country. Thank you everyone for your support and prayers in our journey till here. pic.twitter.com/etopVa8rdT — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) August 6, 2021

Odisha doing wonders as the sponsor on Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Team

In a video thanking Odisha's CM Naveen Patnaik, Rampal said, “Today the Indian Women's Hockey Team is being recognized across the world for our efforts and hard work. This has been possible due to the support of the honorable Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik ji. He gave us a platform to be able to achieve our best potential and make India proud. The Women's team playing at par with the men's team on such a huge platform is an achievement. We now have everything we need to succeed, thanks to the vision and support from the honorable CM for which I want to say on the behalf of the whole team, a big thank you. This is only the beginning, we will ensure that we keep making you proud.”

CM Naveen Patnaik declared three years ago, that Odisha would be the first state to be the official sponsor for an Indian National Team. Since then, in partnership with Hockey India, Odisha successfully managed to conduct major hockey tournaments in Bhubaneshwar, such as the Men’s World Cup, World League, Pro-League, Olympic qualifiers, etc.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image source: PTI)