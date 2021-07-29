Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics Hockey Points Table: Team India Beats Argentina 3-1; Australia Tops Group A

India beat the reigning Olympic gold medalists Argentina in their group stage match on Friday to occupy second spot in men's hockey points table

Written By
Karthik Nair
tokyo olympics hockey table

Image: AP


The Indian team got the better of the reigning gold medalists Argentina 3-1 in their Tokyo Olympics 2020 group match on Thursday. By the virtue of this win, the Indian men's hockey team have booked a quarterfinal berth with one match still left to be played.

Tokyo Olympics: India beat Rio gold medalists Argentina

This was India's penultimate clash of the group stages and they had to make it count in all ways possible in order to keep their last eight hopes alive. Both teams kept each other at bay in the first quarter as no one could succeed in finding the back of the net. The scoreline read 0-0 at halftime as well.

India vs Argentina: Manpreet & Co. outclass Argentina in dying minutes

Meanwhile, there were some exceptional saves from both goalies in the third quarter but, it was India who broke the deadlock by converting a penalty corner. It was Varun Kumar who drew the first blood for India. Just when it appeared that the current fourth-ranked side might go into the final quarter with the lead, Argentina scored the equaliser and a thrilling final set was on the cards. 
Nonetheless, it was India who gained the upper hand and turned the tables on Argentina in the dying minutes of the contest. Vivek Sagar and  Harmanpreet Singh found the back of the net as India secured a Q/F berth. They will either face  Great Britain or the Netherlands in the quarters.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hockey points table

This was India's third win in the ongoing competition. The Indians had won their opening match against New Zealand 3-1 before being completely outplayed by the multiple-time world and Olympic champions Australia 7-1. India then won their next match against Spain convincingly by a 3-0 margin and won their final group fixture against Argentina lately.

The Manpreet Singh-led side currently occupy the second spot with nine points from four games and three wins. The undefeated  Australia are the table-toppers having won all their four matches with 12 points to their tally.
 

