Tokyo Olympics Hockey Points Table: India Beats Japan 5-3, QF On Aug 1st Against Britain

India overcame Japan 5-3 in their final group game of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's hockey on Friday and by the virtue of this win, finished at the second spot in the group stages. The Indians had won their opening match against New Zealand 3-1 before being completely outplayed by the multiple-time world and Olympic champions Australia 7-1. India then won their next match against Spain convincingly by a 3-0 margin and won their penultimate group fixture against Argentina 3-1 respectively.

Olympics hockey points table: Where does India stand?

With 12 points from four out of five wins, the Manpreet Singh-led side finished the pool stages with 12 points to their name whereas, multiple-time world, as well as Olympic champions Australia, sit atop Pool A 13 points from their five matches that included a draw.

Tokyo Olympics: India overcome Japan in the final pool match

Already assured of a quarterfinal berth going into the match, India scored through Gurjant Singh (17th, 56th), Harmanpreet Singh (13th), Shamsher Singh (34th), and Nilakanta Sharma (51st) to register their third consecutive win at the Oi Hockey Stadium. By virtue of this win, India finished second in Pool A behind Australia with four victories out of five games and 12 points to Australia's 13. The top four teams from each pool of six qualify for the quarterfinals.

India vs Britain

Meanwhile, a spirited Indian team will be up against Great Britain in the quarterfinals on Sunday. In Pool B, Great Britain is placed third with two wins of five games. The British contingent lost only one match, while the remaining two were drawn. GB suffered their only defeat against Germany 5-1 in Pool B. Great Britain's matches ended in a draw against Netherlands and Belgium. While they won against South Africa and Canada respectively.

Manpreet Singh & Co. would be hoping to bring their A-game against Great Britain in order to earn a place in the semi-finals which will almost assure them of a medal.