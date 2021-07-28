Tokyo Olympics: India Women's Hockey Team Lose To Great Britain; Check Score & Highlights

The Indian women's hockey team faced defeat by 1-4 in the hands of the defending champion Britain in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The early goal by Great Britain's Hannah Martin gave a stronghold to the team in the early minutes of the match.

India women's hockey team vs Britain

With a third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Indian team gave an easy win to Great Britain at the Oi Hockey Stadium -- South Pitch on Wednesday.

After an early goal scored by Hannah Martin, the Indian team got better as the first quarter progressed creating chances. However, the excellent defence by the GB team did not let the Indian team score.

It was again Hannah Martin in the second quarter who scored her second goal. India responded well after Sharmila Devi came up with a poacher's finish from a PC. This was the Indian team's first goal in the Tokyo Olympics.

However, with Great Britain already leading the scoreboard, the Indian team found it very difficult to gain any scores in spite of winning multiple PCs.

Women's hockey team in Tokyo Olympics

With India's third consecutive defeat after losing to the Netherlands in the opening game followed by Germany in the second match, India will now face Ireland on July 30th and South Africa on July 31st before the knockout stage which is scheduled to begin on August 2.

(Image credits: AP)