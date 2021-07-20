Tokyo Olympics: Indian Hockey Team Has Great Chance Of Winning Medal, Says Viren Rasquinha

Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha opined that the current team had the best chance to win an Olympic medal at the Summer Games scheduled to begin from July 23. The Indian hockey team dominated the sport in the 20th century but has not claimed a medal in the Summer Olympics since 1980.

Ex-Indian skipper Viren felt that the Tokyo Olympics presented a great chance for India to end the 41-year-old medal drought despite admitting that there are no clear favourites going into this year's Games.

"I think this the best chance for a medal in the last 20 years after the Sydney Olympics when we missed out on the bus for the semi-finals. We have a great chance, having said that this is the most one hockey tournament in the last five Olympics," he told ANI.

"There are no clear favourites and anyone from the top seven teams can win gold. India should first concentrate on coming in the top four in our pool," he added.

Manpreet and the rest of his squad will launch their campaign and the quest for an Olympic medal on July 24 when they lock horns with New Zealand in the Pool A match.

Consistency is the key: Viren

The former skipper further felt that the team needed to be consistent in their play as they brace themselves to face tough sides at the Tokyo Games.

"It's gonna be a tough quarter-final and India must take it one match at a time going into the tournament. The side needs to be consistent, historically we have not been consistent for six or seven matches and that's very crucial because you will play seven strong matches in ten or eleven games," said Viren.

"Undoublty, this has showcased in our results over the last four years. This is the first Olympic cycle in which we have beaten all the top teams in the world except Canada as we have not played against them," he added.

The Indian hockey is raring to go for the Game and the side has taken the postponement of the showpiece event positively.

'Manpreet is a fantastic leader'

Talking about players performing like a team in the Olympics, Viren said, "Hockey is a team sport everyone has a role to play and everyone has to contribute. Yes, Manpreet and Sreejesh are our most experienced players. They have to lead by example and they do, they have done that for more than ten years now."

Viren further spoke about Manpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh and noted that both of them had critical roles to play and to inspire the team. He added that Manpreet was a fantastic leader and that he led by example.

Manpreet will be aiming to script history for India having made his debut ten years ago. He has since represented the country at all major tournaments and featured in India's fine victories including the gold medal at the Asian Games in 2014.

