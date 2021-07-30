Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Beats Japan 5-3; Through To QFs 2nd From Pool A

India is having a productive day out at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday as Manpreet Singh & Co. defeated hosts Japan by a score of 5-3 at the Men's Hockey Pool A. This was the last group stage match for the Indian Men's Hockey Team which is now set to head to the quarter-finals, finishing second to Australia in the group.

Already assured of a quarterfinal berth going into the match, India scored through Gurjant Singh (17th, 56th), Harmanpreet Singh (13th), Shamsher Singh (34th) and Nilakanta Sharma (51st) to register their third consecutive win at the Oi Hockey Stadium. By virtue of this win, India finished second in Pool A behind Australia with four victories out of five Games and 12 points to Australia's 13. The top four teams from each pool of six qualify for the quarterfinals

After losing to Australia by 7-1, Team India showcased great character at the Tokyo Olympics as they defeated both Spain and Argentina in their previous match. It means out of 5 matches, Manpreet Singh & Co. have won four matches of the Group stages matches.

A high scoring match comes to an end! #TeamIndia with a 5-star performance.



Goals from Harmanpreet, Gurjant (brace), Nilakanta and Shamsher!



We wish our team all the best for the knockout stages ahead.#Hockey #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/eS65LGNsgn — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2021

(Image: @Hockey India/ Twitter)