Last Updated:

Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Beats Japan 5-3; Through To QFs 2nd From Pool A

By virtue of its third consecutive win in the Men's Pool A, India finished second only behind Australia, with four victories out of five Games at Tokyo 2020

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
India vs Japan/Tokyo 2020

Image: @Hockey India/ Twitter


India is having a productive day out at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday as Manpreet Singh & Co. defeated hosts Japan by a score of 5-3 at the Men's Hockey Pool A. This was the last group stage match for the Indian Men's Hockey Team which is now set to head to the quarter-finals, finishing second to Australia in the group.

Already assured of a quarterfinal berth going into the match, India scored through Gurjant Singh (17th, 56th), Harmanpreet Singh (13th), Shamsher Singh (34th) and Nilakanta Sharma (51st) to register their third consecutive win at the Oi Hockey Stadium. By virtue of this win, India finished second in Pool A behind Australia with four victories out of five Games and 12 points to Australia's 13. The top four teams from each pool of six qualify for the quarterfinals

After losing to Australia by 7-1, Team India showcased great character at the Tokyo Olympics as they defeated both Spain and Argentina in their previous match. It means out of 5 matches, Manpreet Singh & Co. have won four matches of the Group stages matches.  

READ | Lovlina Borgohain's father speaks to Republic, shares boxer's journey to Tokyo Olympics

(Image: @Hockey India/ Twitter)

READ | Tokyo Olympics: US swimming team's masks compared with Bane from Batman; see why
READ | Tokyo Paralympics: Delhi HC seeks PCI's reply on shooter Naresh Sharma's plea
READ | PV Sindhu's dad speaks To Republic as she defeats Yamaguchi, enters SFs at Tokyo Olympics
READ | Tokyo Olympics: India women’s hockey team defeats Ireland 1-0, stays alive in QF race
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND