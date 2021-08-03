Tokyo Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Loses To Belgium In Semis, To Compete For Bronze

Belgium beat India 5-2 in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's hockey semi-final match on Tuesday to end Manpreet & Co's quest for the elusive gold medal in the game since the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

By the virtue of this win, the Belgians have now qualified for the gold medal match for a second straight time. They are the reigning silver medalists. Belgium were defeated by Argentina 4-2 in the summit clash.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: India vs Belgium hockey highlights

India conceded an early goal as defender Loick Luypaert drew first blood for Belgium early on in the first quarter. However, Manpreet Singh & Co. struck back immediately not once by twice as Harmanpreet Singh first scored an equaliser after which Indian captain Manpreet had asked for a video referral as a result of which India was awarded a penalty corner.

Within the next couple of minutes, it was India who took the lead after forward Mandeep Singh successfully scored on from open play. In fact, India could have scored a third goal in the same quarter had drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh not got unlucky as he hit straight to the Belgian goal-keeper who showed a great presence of mind to save that one.

In the second quarter, India had to face three consecutive penalty corners but veteran goalie PR Sreejesh foiled the Belgian players' plans of finding that much-needed equaliser. Nonetheless, Sreejesh could not get lucky on the fourth occasion as defender Alexander Hendrickx successfully found the back of the net to ensure that both teams were evenly poised at the first half.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the national hockey team luck and also mentioned that he was catching the live action of this high-voltage clash.

I’m watching the India vs Belgium Hockey Men’s Semi Final at #Tokyo2020. Proud of our team and their skills. Wishing them the very best! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021

Neither of the teams could find the back of the net in the third quarter which meant that it was all to play for in the fourth and final quarter.

Belgium took the lead in the final quarter as Alexander Hendrickx successfully converted a penalty corner by breaching goal-keeper PR Sreejesh's defence. The Belgians once again struck thanks to Alexander which meant that India were playing a catch-up game.

There were no further miracles from Manpreet Singh's team as they crashed out of the gold medal race and will now have to settle for a consolation prize i.e. the bronze medal.

John-John Dohmen completed the formalities with the fifth goal as India had to wait another day to compete in a gold medal match at the Olympic Games.

The Indian men's hockey team had an outstanding run in the men's hockey event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. With 12 points from four out of five wins, the Manpreet Singh-led side finished the pool stages with 12 points to their name. India overcame Japan 5-3 in their final group game of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's hockey on Friday. The Indians had won their opening match against New Zealand 3-1 before being completely outplayed by the multiple-time world and Olympic champions Australia 7-1. India then won their next match against Spain convincingly by a 3-0 margin and won their penultimate group fixture against Rio Olympics gold medalists Argentina 3-1 respectively.

A spirited Indian team had then got the better of Great Britain 3-1 during their vital quarterfinal clash on Sunday evening. Great Britain were put under pressure straight away when Manpreet & Co. scored two goals well before the first half courtesy of Dilpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh in the seventh and 16th minute respectively and Hardik Singh (57th) scored a brilliant one by hitting it to the bottom right corner after the first shot deflected by the goalkeeper as India reached the semi-finals of an Olympic Games for the first time since the Moscow edition in 1980 where they went on to win their record eighth Olympic gold.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: India vs Belgium hockey

Ahead of this blockbuster semi-final clash for a place in the gold medal match, it was India who were ahead in terms of the overall head-to-head encounters. In the last five matches, India won four matches against Belgium with the fifth match ending in a defeat. However, the last time the two sides met at an Olympics event (Rio 2016), Belgium emerged victorious with a 3-1 win.