Tokyo Olympics: Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses 2-0 To Germany In 2nd Consecutive Defeat

The Indian Women's Hockey Team on Monday suffered its second defeat at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. World No. 3 Germany defeated India 2-0 in its second Pool A match. India had big chances to get something out of this game but weren't able to take them, whereas the Germans were clinical at their end.

Notably, in the third quarter, Gurjit Kaur missed a penalty, with German goalkeeper Sonntag making a brilliant save. It got worse, however, in the fourth quarter, as forward Sharmila Devi was given a Yellow card following which she went off from the field. She was playing brilliantly but was penalised for a rash tackle, ending India's hopes.

Full-time score: #TeamIndia lose 0-2 to Germany in the Women’s Hockey pool A match.

The Indian eves take on Great Britain, Ireland and South Africa in their following group matches.#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/fkmKN9lYyK — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 26, 2021

Germany's skipper Nike Lorenz (12th minute) and Anna Schroder (35th) were the goal scorers for Germany, who registered their second win on the trot having beaten Great Britain 2-1 in their first match. The Germans started on a bright note and had most of the possession early on but India slowly and steadily made their presence felt in the match.

Germany had the first shot at the goal but India goalkeeper Savita was at the right place to deny Franzisca Hauke in the ninth minute. But three minutes later the Germans were not to be stopped as skipper Nike Lorenz flicked the ball past Savita from their first penalty corner.

The Rani Rampal-led side upped its game by a notch compared to the first game against Netherlands and penetrated the German circle on a quite a few occasions. But what let them down was finishing and a brave and strong German defence as India went into half time trailing by a goal.

Indian will play Great Britain in their next pool match on Wednesday.

Before this, against world no.1 Netherlands, the Indians fought valiantly in the first two quarters before losing steam to go down 1-5 on Saturday.

India vs Netherlands highlights

It was a closely-contested affair till the first two quarters with the brave Indian defence, led by goalkeeper Savita Punia, showing tenacity to thwart Netherlands' persistent raids before the Dutch side ran riot in the last two quarters.

With six teams battling it out for a top-four finish in order to secure a place in the cross-over quarterfinals from each pool, the result of every match in the league phase will count.

India has been placed in a tough group along with the Netherlands, reigning Olympic champions Great Britain, European silver medallists Germany as well as Ireland and South Africa. India's team is led by Rani Rampal.

The Germans are the reigning Olympic silver medallists and had already started their campaign on a positive note by beating Great Britain 2-1 in their first Pool A match.

(Image Credits: PTI)